    Jumio Pushes Boundaries of Online Security with Next-Generation Liveness Detection Technology

    2 days ago

    LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 28, 2024--

    Jumio, the leading provider of automated, AI-driven identity verification, risk signals and compliance solutions, today unveiled at Money20/20 USA Jumio Liveness, an enhanced, in-house technology designed to address increasingly sophisticated fraud tactics. This cutting-edge solution expands beyond traditional presentation attacks, such as paper or screen copies, and employs sophisticated AI models to block advanced threats like injection attacks and deepfakes.

    This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241028081694/en/

    (Graphic: Business Wire)

    “Jumio Liveness is designed to address the growing sophistication of fraud tactics while keeping the user experience simple,” said Bala Kumar, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Jumio. “Our goal is to help businesses stay ahead of threats like deepfakes and ensure that legitimate users can securely access services without added complexity.”

    Jumio Liveness takes fraud detection to the next level by checking if more than one person is present throughout the selfie-capture process or if someone is being forced to undergo the identity verification process. It also prevents the registration of unconscious individuals, such as those who are sleeping. These measures help ensure that only genuine, consenting users are able to access services, dramatically reducing fraud risks.

    Jumio has established a comprehensive multi-layer defense strategy to tackle a wide range of attack types, both current and emerging. By combining liveness detection, AI-driven fraud detection, and anti-spoofing technologies, Jumio’s system is designed to defend against existing threats while staying agile enough to address future attacks. This robust strategy is backed by an expansive patent portfolio spanning nearly 100 unique patent families and ensures that businesses using Jumio’s services remain protected in an ever-evolving fraud landscape.

    In addition, Jumio has mechanisms in place to constantly monitor for anomalies and suspicious activities. These systems continuously review daily traffic to identify new attack vectors as they emerge. Any new insights are fed directly into the AI model’s training pipeline, creating a real-time feedback loop that enables Jumio’s technology to adapt rapidly. This ensures that its defense mechanisms remain updated and highly effective against evolving and sophisticated threats.

    While taking a selfie is ubiquitous today, images that are blurry or unfocused can still create friction in an identity verification process. At the core of Jumio’s innovation is an automated capture technology that guides users through the selfie process with instant feedback that empowers them to course correct when needed, ensuring optimal image quality and high conversions of valid users. The technology helps users capture clear, glare-free selfies with fully visible faces, eliminating issues like blur. These high-quality images can then be used for downstream identity checks, such as face matching, database lookups or regulatory reviews, making Jumio’s solution ideal for industries requiring rigorous identity verification.

    To learn more, visit Jumio at Money20/20 USA, booth #11307. To schedule a meeting, click here.

    About Jumio

    Jumio helps organizations to know and trust their customers online. From account opening to ongoing monitoring, the Jumio Platform provides advanced identity verification, risk signals and compliance solutions that help you accurately establish, maintain and reassert trust.

    Leveraging powerful technology including automation, biometrics, AI/machine learning, liveness detection and no-code orchestration with hundreds of data sources, Jumio helps you fight fraud and financial crime, onboard good customers faster and meet regulatory compliance including KYC and AML. Jumio has processed more than 1 billion transactions spanning over 200 countries and territories from real-time web and mobile transactions.

    Based in Sunnyvale, California, Jumio operates globally with offices and representation in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and has been the recipient of numerous awards for innovation. Jumio is backed by Centana Growth Partners, Great Hill Partners and Millennium Technology Value Partners.

    For more information, please visit www.jumio.com.

