    DigitalBridge to Acquire Yondr Group

    2 days ago

    BOCA RATON, Fla. & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 28, 2024--

    DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) (“DigitalBridge”), a leading global alternative asset manager dedicated to investing in digital infrastructure, today announced it has reached an agreement to acquire Yondr Group (“Yondr”), a global developer and operator of hyperscale data centers, through one of its managed investment funds (the “DigitalBridge Fund”).

    This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241028784900/en/

    Yondr has established itself as a key player in the digital infrastructure sector, addressing the complex data center capacity demands of the world’s largest technology companies through the development and operation of sustainable data centers worldwide.

    With a diverse portfolio of campuses, Yondr is well-positioned to meet the soaring demand for advanced data processing capabilities driven by ongoing digital transformation, the shift to cloud solutions, and the rise of artificial intelligence (AI). The company has more than 420MW of capacity committed to hyperscalers, with significant additional land to support a total potential capacity of over 1GW.

    The DigitalBridge Fund’s strategic investment will drive the development of cutting-edge, sustainable data centers, backed by long-term, stable revenue streams from investment-grade clients.

    “Yondr’s assets and strong relationships with leading hyperscale clients align with DigitalBridge’s vision to support the future of digital infrastructure,” said Jon Mauck, Senior Managing Director at DigitalBridge. “Yondr enhances our existing data center portfolio and strengthens our ability to support hyperscalers. Together, we are well-positioned to capitalize on the increasing demand for hyperscale data centers – fueled by AI, cloud computing, and the ongoing digital transformation across industries.”

    Yondr will continue to operate as an independent company within DigitalBridge’s portfolio, leveraging DigitalBridge’s support, expertise, and experience. This partnership will enhance Yondr’s ability to serve its clients more effectively while accelerating global expansion efforts.

    The deal is expected to close in early 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

    Citi served as Yondr’s exclusive financial advisor, with White & Case LLP as its legal counsel. DigitalBridge engaged Linklaters as legal advisors, Deloitte for financial and tax due diligence, Ramboll for technical expertise, and Nomura for financing support.

    About DigitalBridge

    DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global alternative asset manager dedicated to investing in digital infrastructure. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem, including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages over $84 billion of infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. For more information, visit: www.digitalbridge.com.

    About Yondr Group

    Yondr Group is a global developer, owner, and operator of hyperscale data centers. The company specializes in delivering and operating dedicated infrastructure that is engineered for scale. As an organization, our mission —'Global capacity responsible delivery'— ensures that we achieve our vision of a tomorrow without constraints. For more information, visit www.yondrgroup.com.

    View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241028784900/en/

    CONTACT: Media Contacts:DigitalBridge

    Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

    Sarah Salky

    (212) 355-4449

    dbrg-jf@joelefrank.comYondr Group

    Louise Donkor, Marketing Communications Director

    press@yondrgroup.com

    Via FTI Consulting

    YondrGroup@fticonsulting.com

    KEYWORD: FLORIDA EUROPE UNITED STATES UNITED KINGDOM NORTH AMERICA

    INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY FINANCE PUBLIC RELATIONS/INVESTOR RELATIONS BANKING COMMUNICATIONS TELECOMMUNICATIONS PROFESSIONAL SERVICES BUSINESS DATA MANAGEMENT ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

    SOURCE: DigitalBridge

    PUB: 10/28/2024 05:00 AM/DISC: 10/28/2024 05:01 AM

    http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241028784900/en

