    • The Associated Press

    Colston Loveland's 2 TD catches and 2-point conversion help Michigan beat Michigan State 24-17

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fe0Cq_0wNqKeBI00

    ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Colston Loveland caught two touchdown passes and a 2-point conversion, helping Michigan beat Michigan State 24-17 on Saturday night.

    As the final seconds went off the clock, players threw punches in the middle of the field two years after a skirmish broke out in the tunnel between the rivals.

    The melee was triggered after Loveland and Michigan State defensive end Anthony Jones pushed, shoved and butted helmets, after quarterback Davis Warren took a knee to let the remaining time run out.

    “It was heat-of-the-moment type stuff,” Loveland said.

    Michigan and Michigan State players left the sidelines to join the fray.

    “I told the team that was unacceptable,” Michigan coach Sherrone Moore said.

    The Wolverines (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) ended a two-game losing streak and earned a much-needed win with a challenging schedule remaining in the regular season to earn a bowl bid under first-year coach Sherrone Moore.

    “It was huge for our kids to get the victory,” Moore said.

    The Spartans (4-4, 2-3) gained 130 yards and had the ball for 13-plus minutes on their first two possessions, but had just a 7-0 lead to show for it.

    Aidan Chiles lost a fumble late in the first half that helped Michigan build momentum and earn a 9-7 lead at halftime.

    Chiles bounced back later in the game, throwing a 20-yard touchdown pass to freshman receiver Nick Marsh with 6:12 remaining.

    Chiles led the Spartans to the Michigan 16 with 2 minutes left and on fourth-and-5, he threw an incomplete pass in the end zone.

    “We believe we should have won this game,” Spartans running back Nathan Carter said.

    Michigan State started strong, but missed opportunities.

    The Spartans reached the Michigan 2 on the opening possession and planned to go for it on fourth down but was called for delay of game and botched a field-goal attempt.

    Carter capped Michigan State’s second drive with a 2-yard touchdown run, giving it a 7-0 lead with 130 yards of offense and 13-plus minutes in time of possession.

    Michigan, meanwhile, gained a total of 37 yards in its first three possessions before suddenly finding a spark with a no-huddle offense.

    Davis Warren directed a 10-play, 64-yard drive that ended with his 10-yard touchdown pass to Loveland.

    Two snaps later, Josaiah Stewart forced Chiles to fumble and Kenneth Grant recovered the football to set up Dominic Zvada’s 37-yard field goal with 2 seconds left in the first half.

    Michigan used a trick play to extend its lead, pitching the ball to running back Donovan Edwards and fooling the Spartans with his 23-yard touchdown pass to Loveland and the preseason All-America tight end caught the ensuing 2-point conversion for a 24-10 lead.

    “Our coaches had the trust and confidence to make that call,” Edwards said.

    Michigan State linebacker Jordan Turner was ejected in the second half after he was called for targeting.

    Michigan was without preseason All-America cornerback Will Johnson due to an injury.

    THE TAKEAWAY

    Michigan State: First-year coach Jonathan Smith will likely lament missed opportunities in his first game against the rival Wolverines. The Spartans could have been ahead 14-0 after the first two drives and Chiles’ fumble was costly, letting Michigan take the lead for good late in the first half.

    “I look at both ends of halves, we didn’t finish well at all,” Smith said.

    Michigan: The defending national champions improved their chances of earning a bowl bid, needing to beat Northwestern at home later in the season to pick up a sixth win that might be elusive with top-ranked Oregon, No. 13 Indiana and No. 4 Ohio State left to play.

    The Wolverines will host top-ranked Oregon and the Spartans will play No. 13 Indiana at home on Saturday.

    ___

    Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

