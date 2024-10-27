Open in App
    Dexter Dunn sets record for Breeders Crown victories by a driver in a year with 6

    1 days ago

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Dexter Dunn drove Twin B Joe Fresh to victory Saturday in the $400,000 Breeders Crown Mare Pace at the Meadowlands Racetrack to set the record for Breeders Crown victories by a driver in a year with six.

    The previous record of five was set by David Miller in 2015 at Woodbine Racetrack in Toronto.

    Dunn’s victory with Twin B Joe Fresh, the No. 1-ranked horse in harness racing’s Top 10 poll, came in the last of the Breeders Crown’s 12 events over the weekend at the Meadowlands.

    Dunn won Friday with 2-year-old female pacer Miki And Minnie and 2-year-old male trotter Maryland, then added Saturday wins with 3-year-old female pacer My Girl EJ, 3-year-old male pacer Mirage Hanover, 4-year-old male trotter Winner’s Bet, and Twin B Joe Fresh.

    Four-year-old Twin B Joe Fresh, trained by Chris Ryder, has won 10 of 12 races and earned $827,062 this year. She won her Breeders Crown by 1 3/4 lengths over Kobe’s Gigi in 1:49, one-fifth of a second off the stakes record.

    ___

    AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

