    Wembanyama, Sochan help Spurs fend out hard-charging Rockets to win home opener, 109-106

    By RAUL DOMINGUEZ,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C0UHz_0wNpNXqR00

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Victor Wembanyama scored 29 points, Jeremy Sochan added 17 points and 12 rebounds, and the San Antonio Spurs held on to beat the Houston Rockets 109-106 on Saturday night in their home opener.

    Wembanyama added seven rebounds and three blocks while shooting 10 for 17 from the field.

    Chris Paul added three points and nine assists, including a drive and feed to Sochan for an open layup that put San Antonio up 104-99 with 1:35 remaining.

    After trailing by 22 points in the first half, Houston was within one possession for much of the final minutes. The Rockets went on a 21-8 run in the opening six minutes of the final quarter, turning an 18-point deficit into a 95-90 lead for San Antonio.

    Jalen Green had 27 points for Houston. Fred VanVleet added 18 and Dillon Brooks had 16.

    Takeaways

    Rockets: Houston wasted a good finish with a poor start. After shooting 34% through three quarters, including 17% in the second period, the Rockets shot 60% in the final quarter.

    Spurs: San Antonio went 2 for 13 on 3-pointers after opening the game 6 for 7.

    Key moment

    After struggling mightily at times last season to get the ball into Wembanyama’s hands around the rim, a pair of passes from Paul yielded much promise and thunderous celebrations. Paul’s first lob resulted in an alley-oop dunk for Wembanyama with 2:12 remaining in the first half that put the Spurs up 57-38. Paul and Wembanyama repeated the alley-oop dunk a minute later, giving the Spurs a 59-38 advantage.

    Key stat

    San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich has stressed the need for his team to be more physical and the Spurs responded, outrebounding Houston 57-46.

    The Rockets face the Spurs again on Monday to close out a two-game set in San Antonio.

    ___

    AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

