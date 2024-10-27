Open in App
    Wallace runs for 3 TDs, Van Andel kicks 4 FGs as Arkansas State holds off Troy, 34-31

    1 days ago

    JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Zak Wallace ran for three touchdowns, his third coming from a yard out in the final minute to cap an Arkansas State win over Troy, 34-31 on Saturday night.

    The victory improves Arkansas State (5-3) to 3-1, tied with South Alabama and UL Monroe for second place in the Sun Belt Conference, a half-game behind West Division leader Louisiana-Lafayette. The Red Wolves travel to face the 3-0 Ragin’ Cajuns on Saturday.

    The Red Wolves built a 23-3 lead in the first half, but Troy rallied with three third-quarter touchdowns to take a 24-23 lead before Clune Van Andel kicked a 46-yard field goal to regain the lead, 26-24 after three. Gerald Green capped a 10-play, 80-yard drive, scoring from 2-yards out to give Troy a 31-26 lead with 1:45 left to play. Arkansas State marched 75 yards in just over a minute for the game-winning touchdown with :33 left.

    Van Andel kicked three of his four field goals in the first half, hitting from 22-, 19- and 39-yards out. Jaylen Raynor led Arkansas State, throwing for 349 yards on 24-of-41 passing, and running 12 times for 71 yards. Wallace finished with 16 carries for 64 yards.

    Matthew Caldwell completed 22 of his 33 pass attempts for 304 yards and two touchdowns but was picked off three times for Troy (1-7, 0-4). Green finished with 20 carries for 103 yards and a touchdown while Devonte Ross caught 11 passes for 126 yards.

