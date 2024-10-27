Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Associated Press

    Yamamoto shuts down Yankees, Freeman homers again as Dodgers win 4-2 for 2-0 World Series lead

    By RONALD BLUM,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45xYIf_0wNpBPdn00

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Yoshinobu Yamamoto walked back to his dugout and made the slightest tip of his cap to cheering fans. He left Japan for moments like this, an opportunity to put the Los Angeles Dodgers in control of the World Series.

    Yamamoto allowed one hit over 6 1/3 innings, Freddie Freeman homered for the second straight night and Los Angeles beat the New York Yankees 4-2 on Saturday for a 2-0 Series lead.

    But the Dodgers will head to New York uncertain whether Shohei Ohtani can play after their biggest star partially dislocated his left shoulder on a slide at second base.

    “We’re going to get some tests at some point tonight, tomorrow, and then we’ll know more in the next couple days,” manager Dave Roberts said. “The strength was great. The range of motion good. So we’re encouraged.”

    Tommy Edman and Teoscar Hernández also went deep off starter Carlos Rodón, who tied a Yankees World Series record by allowing three home runs.

    New York was held to one hit before the ninth, when the Yankees closed to 4-2 on Giancarlo Stanton’s one-out RBI single against Blake Treinen. Anthony Volpe struck out with the bases loaded, and Alex Vesia came in to retire pinch-hitter Jose Trevino on a first-pitch flyout for his first postseason save.

    “Thinking back to my front yard at my house, that’s what we would envision,” Vesia said.

    Game 3 is Monday night at Yankee Stadium. Forty-five of 56 teams holding 2-0 World Series leads have gone on to win the title.

    “No one said it’s going to be easy,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “It’s a long series, and we need to make it a long series now. We won’t flinch.”

    Yankees star Aaron Judge went 0 for 4 with three strikeouts. He is 1 for 9 in the Series and is hitting .150 with six RBIs and 19 strikeouts in 40 postseason at-bats.

    “Just expanding the zone. That’s really what it really comes down to,” Judge said. “I think it’s trying to make things happen instead of letting the game come to you. ... Plain and simple, I’ve got to start swinging at strikes.”

    Yamamoto turned down the Yankees last December and joined the Dodgers for a $325 million, 12-year contract, a record for pitchers, teaming with Ohtani to create record interest in Major League Baseball back in Japan.

    The rookie right-hander threw seven scoreless innings at Yankee Stadium on June 7 but was sidelined from June 15 to Sept. 10 because of a strained rotator cuff. This was his finest start since the injury.

    Yamamoto gave up Juan Soto’s third-inning homer, then retired his last 11 batters.

    “He was made for those moments,” Hernández said. “He was doing it in Japan before he got here, and as soon as he got here, he was doing it here.”

    Yamamoto struck out four and walked two with a five-pitch array that included curveballs, splitters, sliders and cutters. He improved to 2-0 in four postseason starts.

    “It was kind of a mixed feeling because I was very (much) looking forward to it and happy, but then after I felt that I started trying to focus,” Yamamoto said through a translator.

    Soto’s fourth postseason homer, on an inside fastball, was the only run Yamamoto permitted in two starts and 13 1/3 innings against the Yankees this year.

    Soto also singled off the right-field wall in the ninth and scored on Stanton’s one-out base hit off the third-base bag. Jazz Chisholm Jr. singled and Anthony Rizzo was hit by a pitch for the second time in the game, loading the bases.

    But the rally ended there.

    “This is everything to me, playing on the highest stage with literally the two biggest teams you can play for, biggest franchises, most history,” Vesia said.

    A night after Freeman hit the first walk-off grand slam in Series history to transform a 3-2 deficit with two outs in the 10th inning into a 6-3 win, Edman put the Dodgers ahead with a solo shot in the second.

    After Soto tied the score, Mookie Betts singled with two outs in the bottom half and Hernández, in a 3-for-27 slide, homered into the right-center pavilion. Freeman, who before Friday hadn’t gone deep since since Sept. 16, worked the count full and homered to right-center again.

    Playing on a sprained right ankle, Freeman has homered in four straight Series games dating to Atlanta’s last two games against Houston in 2021. That is one shy of the record held by Astros outfielder George Springer.

    Freeman had six days off entering the World Series.

    “I was able to calm my ankle down,” he said. “So hopefully with the flight tonight — I’ve been swelling a lot on flights — so, hopefully tomorrow we can get it down and get in a good spot for Game 3.”

    All three Dodgers homers came on fastballs from Rodón, whose 31 longballs allowed during the regular season tied for second-most in the major leagues. Los Angeles had back-to-back Series homers for just the second time, after Pedro Guerrero and Steve Yeager connected against Yankees lefty Ron Guidry for a 2-1 win in Game 5 in 1981.

    Rodón gave up four runs and six hits in 3 1/3 innings. He got just one swing and miss on his fastball.

    Los Angeles took a 2-0 Series lead for the first time since 1988, when Kirk Gibson’s walk-off homer against Oakland’s Dennis Eckersley won the opener and Orel Hershiser followed with a three-hit shutout. The Yankees are 0-2 for the first time since 2001, when they rebounded to win three straight at home and lost Games 6 and 7 at Arizona.

    Ohtani’s MRI and a determination of his availability will be anxiously awaited by the Dodgers and their fans.

    “Not only the dugout, but the whole stadium went silent,” Hernández said. “Hopefully he’s OK and the day off tomorrow will help him get back on the field Monday.”

    Yankees RHP Clarke Schmidt and Dodgers RHP Walker Buehler start on Monday. Schmidt has a 3.86 ERA in a pair of postseason starts, no-decisions in Game 3s against Kansas City and Cleveland. Buehler also has started a pair of Game 3s, allowing six runs over five innings in a 6-5 loss to San Diego and pitching four innings in an 8-0 win at the New York Mets.

    ___

    Related Search

    Ohtani'S injuryNew York YankeesYankees strugglesWorld SeriesFreddie FreemanYoshinobu Yamamoto

    Comments / 14

    Add a Comment
    J Dubs
    14h ago
    LOL, “Big Brother” can’t take care of the west side bully either? Huh? 🤣 LGM!
    Murray's Mommy
    14h ago
    just a curious question how can a non-citizen play for USA team when they are not a citizen?
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Meet Mamiko Tanaka, the wife of Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani
    New York Post2 days ago
    Shohei Ohtani suffers horror injury in nightmare blow for Dodgers during World Series Game 2
    Daily Mail1 day ago
    World Series attendee appears to wear 'Make America Great Again' hat, sparks wild social media reactions
    Fox News1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    Aaron Judge is flailing in his first World Series, and the Yankees are sinking along with him
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Halle Berry Wore a Sheer Top With Controversial Jeans on the Red Carpet
    In Style2 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 hours ago
    Gymnast Aly Raisman In Plunging Sundress Celebrates Her ‘Butterflies’
    thenerdstash.com1 day ago
    'Twins' Star Danny DeVito, 79, Reveals Dying Wishes and Philosophy After Being Plagued by Rare Lifelong Growth-Stunting Disease: 'I Don't Celebrate Not Being Clark Gable'
    RadarOnline3 days ago
    Grammy-winning rapper Lil Durk charged with orchestrating 2022 Los Angeles killing
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Lil Baby’s ex Ayesha Howard confirms birth of baby girl after NBA star Anthony Edwards files for paternity
    Page Six5 days ago
    Chicago Based Sandwich Chain is set to potentially open a new Florida location
    Akeena21 hours ago
    Yamamoto throws gem as Dodgers take 2-0 lead over Yankees in the World Series
    CBS News1 day ago
    Michael Jackson Once Crashed One of Diddy’s Parties as Disgraced Rapper Says ‘Mike Was Smooth’: This Is ‘Not a Good Look’
    thenerdstash.com2 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post12 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
    Hallmark exec says leading ladies Lacey Chabert, Holly Robinson Peete are ‘aging out': lawsuit
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast5 days ago
    Rudy Giuliani ordered to turn over NYC apartment, 26 watches to Georgia election workers
    The Current GA3 days ago
    Trump leaves Michigan rallygoers waiting in the cold for hours to tape Joe Rogan podcast
    The Associated Press3 days ago
    John Mateer rallies Washington State to 29-26 victory over San Diego State
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Clippers hold off Warriors as Stephen Curry goes down injured
    The Associated Press11 hours ago
    Titans coach Callahan defends his special teams coordinator after huge day by Lions’ return unit
    The Associated Press17 hours ago
    Meet Asiago: The Sweet & Tiny Chihuahua Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney21 hours ago
    Trump rally at Madison Square Garden follows a long tradition in politics
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post27 days ago
    Who does Trump see as 'enemies from within'?
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Report: Denver weddings cost around $50,000
    David Heitz4 days ago
    Trump veers away from swing states for his Madison Square Garden moment
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Joe Heller: A cartoonist’s view — Halloween handouts, McDonalds, finish line, democracy
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy