    Marchessault's OT winner caps Predators 4-3 comeback win over Blue Jackets

    1 days ago
    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jonathan Marchessault scored 1:44 into overtime to give the Nashville Predators a 4-3 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night.

    Filip Forsberg, Cole Smith and Alexandre Carrier also scored and Scott Wedgewood made 25 saves for Nashville. After losing their first five games of the season, the Predators have won three straight.

    Kirill Marchenko, Zachary Aston-Reese and Zach Werenski scored and Daniil Tarasov made 29 saves for the Blue Jackets.

    In overtime, Marchessault took the puck from the right boards and drove to the slot, where he beat Tarasov.

    Columbus entered the third period with a 2-1 lead, but the teams combined to score three goals in the first 4:09 of the third.

    Nashville rookie Zachary L’Heureux assisted on Carrier’s goal, picking up his first NHL point.

    Takeaways

    Blue Jackets: Columbus has alternated wins and losses on the season and are now 3-3-1.

    Predators: Trailing by a goal entering the third and playing the second game of a back-to-back set, the Predators rallied to force overtime and eventually earn the victory against a well-rested Columbus team that had not played since Tuesday.

    Key moment

    Smith scored his first goal of the season at 26 seconds of the third period to draw the Predators even at 2-2.

    Key stat

    Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena has not been a friendly road building for the Blue Jackets. Saturday night’s loss brought their record to 9-36-1-7 in 53 games played in Music City all time.

    The Blue Jackets start a three-game homestand Monday against the Edmonton Oilers, while the Predators travel to Tampa Bay to face the Lightning in what will be Steven Stamkos’ first game against the team that drafted him first overall in 2008.

