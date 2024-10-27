Open in App
    Cragun's 40-yard field goal as time expires carries Utah State past Wyoming

    1 days ago

    LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Spencer Petras threw for 194 yards and two touchdowns and Tanner Cragun kicked a 40-yard field goal as time expired to send Utah State past Wyoming 27-25 on Saturday night.

    The Aggies (2-6, 1-3 Mountain West) used a 12-play, 53-yard drive to get Cragun in range for the game-winner which was never in doubt. It appeared Wyoming kicker John Hoyland — who was 4 for 4 — had the game winner when he nailed a 31-yarder with 1:57 remaining to end a 10-play, 66-yard drive.

    The Cowboys (1-7, 1-3) took their first lead when Tyler King ran for a 54-yard score for a 22-17 lead with 13:36 remaining.

    Utah State reclaimed the lead when Petras threw a 10-yard scoring pass to Josh Sterzer before the kickers closed the scoring.

    Sam Scott ran for 115 yards on 15 carries and scored a touchdown for Wyoming.

