Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Associated Press

    Michigan and Michigan State throw punches, push and shove after Wolverines beat rival Spartans

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SDIu9_0wNozK2X00

    The AP Top 25 college football poll is back every week throughout the season!

    Get the poll delivered straight to your inbox with AP Top 25 Poll Alerts. Sign up here.

    ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan tight end Colston Loveland and Michigan State defensive end Anthony Jones pushed, shoved and butted helmets, triggering a skirmish with the rivals throwing punches as the final seconds ticked off the clock Saturday night.

    “It was heat-of-the-moment type stuff,” Loveland said in a postgame news conference after the Wolverines won 24-17.

    Loveland may have cooled down after his postgame news conference on the Big Ten Network.

    “Lil bro stay doing little bro things,” Loveland told BTN on the field. “So, MSU is the little bro. They can do whatever they want. We knew it was going to get chippy. Everything within the confines of the game, we do right. And then after if they want to get busy, we’ll get busy.”

    Quarterback Davis Warren took a knee to let the remaining time run out as Loveland and Jones got tangled up.

    Michigan players left the nearby sideline to join the scrum and Michigan State players rushed over to join the fray.

    “I told the team that was unacceptable,” Michigan coach Sherrone Moore said.

    Michigan State’s coach Jonathan Smith also was disappointed.

    “You don’t love finishing kind of that way,” Smith said.

    The last time the teams met at the Big House two years ago, a melee broke out in the tunnel with Spartans hitting, kicking and using a helmet to hit Michigan players.

    Seven Michigan State players were later charged with crimes and the Big Ten fined the school $100,000. Michigan was reprimanded for failing to provide adequate protection for personnel of both home and visiting teams when entering and leaving the venue.

    ___

    Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

    Related Search

    LovelandMichigan StateCollege footballBig Ten networkMichigan vs Michigan StateCollege Sports

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    John Mateer rallies Washington State to 29-26 victory over San Diego State
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Auburn's Hugh Freeze with the Tigers against Kentucky after arriving a day late because of illness
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Titans coach Callahan defends his special teams coordinator after huge day by Lions’ return unit
    The Associated Press17 hours ago
    They came to America looking for better lives — and better schools. The results were mixed
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Life in Federal Prison for New Mexico Drug Trafficking Sinaloa Cartel Leader Alex Barraza aka Smiley
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily23 hours ago
    Indianapolis man is convicted in 2021 shooting deaths of 5 people including a pregnant woman
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Pittsburgh's police chief puts down his badge for a referee's whistle
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Russian actors made fake video depicting mail-in ballots for Trump being destroyed, FBI says
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    A century after Native Americans got the right to vote, they could put Trump or Harris over the top
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    In a tight election where every vote counts, Harris is trying to squeeze a few out of Trump's base
    The Associated Press3 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria18 days ago
    Chicago Based Sandwich Chain is set to potentially open a new Florida location
    Akeena21 hours ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz18 days ago
    As early voting begins in Arizona, local elections officials detail security steps
    Arizona Luminaria18 days ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today23 hours ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune22 days ago
    Trump accused of groping a woman in 1993 while Jeffrey Epstein watched
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    JD Vance returns to Tucson to rally Republicans and woo independents
    Arizona Luminaria5 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria17 hours ago
    Transgender rights: Protesters, supporters try to drown out rhetoric at Colorado Capitol
    David Heitz23 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Five things to know about Israel’s attack on Iran
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Las Vegas fires general manager Natalie Williams of two-time WNBA champion Aces
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Hallmark exec says leading ladies Lacey Chabert, Holly Robinson Peete are 'aging out': lawsuit
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    Georgia Supreme Court rejects Republican attempt to quickly reinstate invalidated election rules
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 hours ago
    Jim Justice looks past his business struggles and declares himself a Senate winner in West Virginia
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune14 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy