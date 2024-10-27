Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Associated Press

    Dallas Stars nearly squander three-goal lead, hang on for 4-2 win over Chicago Blackhawks

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ud2bx_0wNoUrTZ00

    DALLAS (AP) — Matt Duchene scored on a third-period power play and added an empty-netter in the final seconds as the Dallas Stars hung on to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-2 Saturday.

    Duchene’s goal at 8:50 followed goals by Evgenii Dadonov in the first period and Jamie Benn in the second for a 3-0 lead. Ryan Donato ended Jake Oettinger’s shutout bid 44 seconds after Duchene’s goal, and Connor Bedard made it a one-goal game at 14:15.

    Duchene skated alone for the tap-in with 17.7 seconds left, giving him a team-high six goals this season.

    Oettinger made 22 saves for the Stars, who have opened the season with five consecutive home wins for the first time since their 1998-99 Stanley Cup season.

    Chicago’s Petr Mrazek stopped 26 shots in the second leg of the team’s back-to-back. The Blackhawks lost 3-2 at home against Nashville on Friday night.

    Miro Heiskanen and Chicago’s Patrick Maroon each had two assists.

    Takeaways

    Blackhawks: Mrazek played on consecutive days because backup goalie Arvid Soderblom is sick.

    Stars: To account for next week’s two-game Global Series trip to Europe, they played their ninth game in 17 days.

    Key moment

    Dallas defenseman Esa Lindell and Heiskanen committed penalties on Bedard and Philipp Kurashev.

    Key stat

    Dallas went in leading the league with a 92.3% penalty kill and killed all three Chicago power plays. The Stars are 13 for 13 at home.

    The Stars will play two games in Finland against the Panthers on Nov. 1-2, and the Blackhawks will play the Avalanche on Monday night in the second game of a five-game road trip.

    ___

    Related Search

    Chicago BlackhawksDallas starsMatt Duchene'S contributionChicago Blackhawks strugglesDallas stars performanceNhl season opener

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    They came to America looking for better lives — and better schools. The results were mixed
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Grammy-winning rapper Lil Durk charged with orchestrating 2022 Los Angeles killing
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Pittsburgh's police chief puts down his badge for a referee's whistle
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Chicago Based Sandwich Chain is set to potentially open a new Florida location
    Akeena21 hours ago
    John Mateer rallies Washington State to 29-26 victory over San Diego State
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Hallmark exec says leading ladies Lacey Chabert, Holly Robinson Peete are 'aging out': lawsuit
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune14 days ago
    Titans coach Callahan defends his special teams coordinator after huge day by Lions’ return unit
    The Associated Press17 hours ago
    Trump leaves Michigan rallygoers waiting in the cold for hours to tape Joe Rogan podcast
    The Associated Press3 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA7 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Former college housing in Denver becomes affordable apartments
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast5 days ago
    In Memory of Singer Jermaine Stewart: 27 Years After His Tragic Death by AIDS-related Liver Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato20 days ago
    Aaron Judge is flailing in his first World Series, and the Yankees are sinking along with him
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz22 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Meet The Playful & Gentle Young Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney7 days ago
    Clippers hold off Warriors as Stephen Curry goes down injured
    The Associated Press11 hours ago
    Tim Walz lands late in Tucson, rallying a boisterous crowd with calls for unity and freedom
    Arizona Luminaria17 days ago
    Trump veers away from swing states for his Madison Square Garden moment
    The Associated Press1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy