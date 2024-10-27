Sam Vidlak throws 5 TD passes, including 96-yarder, as SFA routs Houston Christian 55-6

The AP Top 25 college football poll is back every week throughout the season!

Get the poll delivered straight to your inbox with AP Top 25 Poll Alerts. Sign up here.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Sam Vidlak threw three of his five touchdown passes in the first half, beginning with a 96-yard strike to Jordan Nabors, sparking Stephen F. Austin to a 55-6 Southland Conference rout of Houston Christian on Saturday night.

The Lumberjacks (5-3, 3-2) rebounded in a big way following a last-second loss to conference leader Southeast Louisiana a week ago.

Vidlak has thrown 23 touchdown passes through the Lumberjacks’ first eight games and his TD pass to Nabors was the second-longest scoring pass in program history. The victory was the program’s 50th on homecoming in the school’s 97-year history.

Chris Campos kicked a 25-yard field goal to give the Lumberjacks the lead before they broke the game open in the second quarter. Vidlak’s first two touchdown passes covered a combined 149 yards following a 53-yard strike to freshman Clayton Wayland for his first career touchdown with 5:42 left. His third TD of the half saw him roll to his right, then cut back to his left to throw across his body 29 yards to Anthony Williams with 13 seconds left.

Vidlak opened the second half with a 20-yard strike to Kylon Harris, and after Trashawn Adams returned a Houston Christian punt 46 yards for a touchdown, found Wayland with a second touchdown from 29 yards out.

Vidlak finished 20-of-28 passing for 316 yards with an interception. Nabors had three catches for 108 yards and Wayland snared three for 92. Jaylen Jenkins carried 21 times for 110 yards.

Three quarterbacks were a combined 13-for-30 passing for 126 yards for Houston Christian (3-5, 1-2).

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football