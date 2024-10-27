Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Associated Press

    Sam Vidlak throws 5 TD passes, including 96-yarder, as SFA routs Houston Christian 55-6

    1 days ago

    The AP Top 25 college football poll is back every week throughout the season!

    Get the poll delivered straight to your inbox with AP Top 25 Poll Alerts. Sign up here.

    NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Sam Vidlak threw three of his five touchdown passes in the first half, beginning with a 96-yard strike to Jordan Nabors, sparking Stephen F. Austin to a 55-6 Southland Conference rout of Houston Christian on Saturday night.

    The Lumberjacks (5-3, 3-2) rebounded in a big way following a last-second loss to conference leader Southeast Louisiana a week ago.

    Vidlak has thrown 23 touchdown passes through the Lumberjacks’ first eight games and his TD pass to Nabors was the second-longest scoring pass in program history. The victory was the program’s 50th on homecoming in the school’s 97-year history.

    Chris Campos kicked a 25-yard field goal to give the Lumberjacks the lead before they broke the game open in the second quarter. Vidlak’s first two touchdown passes covered a combined 149 yards following a 53-yard strike to freshman Clayton Wayland for his first career touchdown with 5:42 left. His third TD of the half saw him roll to his right, then cut back to his left to throw across his body 29 yards to Anthony Williams with 13 seconds left.

    Vidlak opened the second half with a 20-yard strike to Kylon Harris, and after Trashawn Adams returned a Houston Christian punt 46 yards for a touchdown, found Wayland with a second touchdown from 29 yards out.

    Vidlak finished 20-of-28 passing for 316 yards with an interception. Nabors had three catches for 108 yards and Wayland snared three for 92. Jaylen Jenkins carried 21 times for 110 yards.

    Three quarterbacks were a combined 13-for-30 passing for 126 yards for Houston Christian (3-5, 1-2).

    ___

    Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

    Related Search

    Houston ChristianSam VidlakCollege footballCollege SportsAmerican footballSouthland Conference

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    John Mateer rallies Washington State to 29-26 victory over San Diego State
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    They came to America looking for better lives — and better schools. The results were mixed
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Grammy-winning rapper Lil Durk charged with orchestrating 2022 Los Angeles killing
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Russian actors made fake video depicting mail-in ballots for Trump being destroyed, FBI says
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    A century after Native Americans got the right to vote, they could put Trump or Harris over the top
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Migrant families separated under Trump still feel the fallout and they fear his return to office
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    PHOTO COLLECTION: Election 2024 Campaign for President, October 27
    The Associated Press15 hours ago
    In a tight election where every vote counts, Harris is trying to squeeze a few out of Trump's base
    The Associated Press3 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria18 days ago
    Chicago Based Sandwich Chain is set to potentially open a new Florida location
    Akeena21 hours ago
    The ‘Black Insurrectionist’ was actually white. The deception did not stop there
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune22 days ago
    Trump accused of groping a woman in 1993 while Jeffrey Epstein watched
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    JD Vance returns to Tucson to rally Republicans and woo independents
    Arizona Luminaria5 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria17 hours ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Hallmark exec says leading ladies Lacey Chabert, Holly Robinson Peete are 'aging out': lawsuit
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    Georgia Supreme Court rejects Republican attempt to quickly reinstate invalidated election rules
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria10 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune14 days ago
    Titans coach Callahan defends his special teams coordinator after huge day by Lions’ return unit
    The Associated Press17 hours ago
    Trump leaves Michigan rallygoers waiting in the cold for hours to tape Joe Rogan podcast
    The Associated Press3 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Ex-Oath Keepers, including heavy metal guitarist, avoid prison after cooperating in Jan. 6 cases
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today24 days ago
    Former college housing in Denver becomes affordable apartments
    David Heitz2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy