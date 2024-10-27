Open in App
    No. 6 Miami remains unbeaten, topping Florida State 36-14 in rivalry game

    By TIM REYNOLDS,

    1 days ago
    

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Cam Ward passed for 208 yards and caught a touchdown pass, Damien Martinez ran for 148 yards and two touchdowns and No. 6 Miami remained unbeaten by beating rival Florida State 36-14 on Saturday night.

    Mark Fletcher Jr. rushed for a score and Andres Borregales kicked three field goals to help Miami (8-0, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) snap a three-game losing streak against the Seminoles (1-7, 1-6).

    The Seminoles — who started 13-0 last season and won the ACC — are assured of their fifth losing season in the last seven years, the third in five seasons under coach Mike Norvell. Luke Kromenhoek took over at quarterback off the bench and rushed for 71 yards.

    Fletcher opened the scoring for Miami on a 1-yard run to cap a 67-yard drive — an emotional moment for the sophomore, whose father died this week. He crossed the goal line, took a knee and pointed to the sky in tribute.

    Martinez made it 14-0 with an 18-yard run early in the second quarter. Miami didn’t find the end zone again until 4:32 remained, when tight end Elijah Arroyo connected with Ward on an 8-yard touchdown pass.

    Martinez scored again with 1:51 left, running in from 12 yards out. His 148 yards was the second-most by any Miami rusher in the rivalry series; Stephen McGuire ran for 176 in 1990.

    The Seminoles turned their hopes over to Kromenhoek in the first half. The true freshman’s numbers entering the game: 3-for-7 passing for 19 yards, seven carries for minus-2 yards, all done in his college debut last week against Duke.

    He made immediate impact.

    Kromenhoek ran 14 yards for a first down on his first carry, somehow squirted free of a mass of humanity for a 42-yard keeper on fourth-and-1 to keep a drive alive, then added a 12-yard run down to the 1. Caziah Holmes burst in on fourth down to finish what Kromenhoek started, getting FSU within 14-7 midway through the second quarter.

    But the Seminoles didn’t score again until 18 seconds remained, when Brock Glenn found Malik Benson with a 5-yard pass. It was just Florisa State’s 13th touchdown of the season.

    The Takeaway

    Florida State: The Seminoles are still the only FBS team yet to score more than 21 points this season. They haven’t scored more than 16 in any of their last nine games in the U.S.; the 21-point effort came in the opener this season in Ireland against Georgia Tech.

    Miami: WR Xavier Restrepo passed Michael Irvin and Reggie Wayne on the same play. A 13-yard catch in the third quarter pushed Restrepo to 174 catches (passing Wayne for No. 2 on Miami’s career receptions list) and 2,427 yards (passing Irvin for No. 3 on Miami’s career list).

    Poll implications

    The Hurricanes will remain somewhere around No. 6. Miami will remain on pace to be in the poll from start-to-finish for only the second time since 2005; it last happened in 2017.

    Florida State is at home for the first time in nearly month, hosting North Carolina on Nov. 2. Miami welcomes back former coach Manny Diaz when Duke visits Nov. 2.

    ___

    AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

