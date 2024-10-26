Open in App
    King caps a Norfolk State comeback, Spartans hold off Howard 21-20 for a homecoming victory

    2 days ago

    NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Kevon King’s four-yard fourth-quarter touchdown run allowed Norfolk State to overcome a 0-10 first-half deficit to hold off Howard 21-20 on Saturday to earn the Spartans’ first Homecoming victory since 2021.

    Norfolk State (3—6, 1-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) came into the game rested following a bye week but could not manage an offensive score until the opening drive of the second half.

    Ja’Shawn Scroggins broke free for a 48-yard touchdown on the game’s opening drive and Dylan West capped a seven-minute drive with a 28-yard field goal to open the second quarter to give Howard a 10-0 lead.

    Jaylen White returned the Bison kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown and Howard led 10-7 at halftime. X’Zavion Evans broke off a 16-yard run to the end zone with three minutes left in the third quarter, giving the Spartans a 14-10 lead.

    Jamel Stewart put the Bison back in front 17-14 by finding Scroggins from 3 yards out. Howard was flagged for an offside penalty on the following kickoff, giving the Spartans the ball at their 45 to start a five-play drive and King’s game-winning run. Howard got a 36-yard field goal from West with 5:38 left to get within a point, but Norfolk State held the ball for more than five minutes before turning the ball over on downs at the Bison 29 with 18 seconds left.

    Jalen Daniels paced the Norfolk State offense, completing 10 of 14 pass attempts for 117 yards. King carried 17 times for 78 yards and a touchdown and Evans added 42 yards on seven carries with a score.

    Scroggins was 16 of 21 passing for 159 yards with a touchdown and an interception and carried 11 times for 109 yards and a touchdown.

