Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Associated Press

    Mozee runs for 120 yards, Miami of Ohio defense dominates in 46-7 rout of Central Michigan

    2 days ago

    The AP Top 25 college football poll is back every week throughout the season!

    Get the poll delivered straight to your inbox with AP Top 25 Poll Alerts. Sign up here.

    OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Keyon Mozee ran for 120 yards and Miami of Ohio allowed only 168 total yards in a 46-7 rout of Central Michigan on Saturday.

    Dom Dzioban kicked five field goals for the Redhawks, with a long of 51 yards. Kellan McLaughlin added his first career field goal, from 41 yards.

    Central Michigan led 7-3 in the second quarter before Mozee broke free for a 72-yard run that set up Reggie Virgil’s 9-yard TD catch from backup QB Henry Hesson for the go-ahead score.

    The Redhawks led 16-7 at halftime, then Dzioban kicked his fourth field goal — the 51-yarder — early in the third quarter. Brett Gabbert followed that up with a 36-yard touchdown pass to Javon Tracy and a 26-7 lead heading to the fourth.

    Miami kept the momentum going, with Dzioban’s final field goal, from 41 yards, short touchdown runs by Kevin Davis and Jordan Brunson, and McLaughlin’s field goal.

    Gabbert was 10-for-12 passing for 165 yards and Hesson was 5 for 12 for 76 yards. They each had one touchdown pass. Tracy had 118 yards on five receptions.

    Behind Mozee, Brunson had 79 yards rushing and Davis had 70. The Redhawks (4-4, 3-1 Mid-American Conference) ran it 39 times for 277 yards.

    Central Michigan (3-5, 1-3) had 106 yards rushing, 62 yards passing and 12 first downs.

    The Chippewas had one snap in Miami territory in the second half and they lost 10 yards on a holding call.

    __ Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

    Related Search

    Mt pleasantCentral MichiganCollege footballCollege SportsAmerican footballKeyon Mozee

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    John Mateer rallies Washington State to 29-26 victory over San Diego State
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    CFP Bracket Watch: BYU claims No. 4 seed with top 3 the same; A&M at Texas penciled in for 1st round
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Auburn's Hugh Freeze with the Tigers against Kentucky after arriving a day late because of illness
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    They came to America looking for better lives — and better schools. The results were mixed
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Titans coach Callahan defends his special teams coordinator after huge day by Lions’ return unit
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    A century after Native Americans got the right to vote, they could put Trump or Harris over the top
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria19 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Meet The Sweet & Playful Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 hours ago
    People opt out of organ donation programs after reports of a man mistakenly declared dead
    The Associated Press7 hours ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Jim Jordan failed to become speaker last year. But his rise in the GOP may not be over yet
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Shohei Ohtani leads off for Dodgers in World Series Game 3, two days after dislocating shoulder
    The Associated Press5 hours ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Jury begins deliberating in trial of Alabama man accused of murdering 11-year-old girl in 1988
    The Associated Press5 hours ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Parties deploy poll watchers for early voting, election day
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune22 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    DeSantis assails Amendment 4 at Jacksonville church
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Trump rally at Madison Square Garden follows a long tradition in politics
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Israel’s first open attack on Iran targets missile sites and apparently spares oil and nuclear ones
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria11 days ago
    Marc-Andre Fleury bracing for a final bow against old friends Crosby and Malkin as Wild visit Pens
    The Associated Press4 hours ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Denver opens affordable apartment complex for seniors on holy land
    David Heitz4 days ago
    What To Expect At Six Flag New England's 2024 Fright Fest
    Dianna Carney22 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy