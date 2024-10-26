Minicucci and Yarns each account for 3 TDs to help Delaware beat Albany 28-14

The AP Top 25 college football poll is back every week throughout the season!

Get the poll delivered straight to your inbox with AP Top 25 Poll Alerts. Sign up here.

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Nick Minicucci threw three touchdown passes, Marcus Yarns had 127 yards rushing and accounted for 3 TDs and Delaware beat Albany 28-14 Saturday.

Delaware (7-1, 4-1 Coastal Athletic Association) won its first six games before a 28-9 loss at Richmond last time out.

Yarns broke three would-be tackles on his was to a 69-yard rushing touchdown on the first play from scrimmage. After Albany (3-5, 1-3) went three-and-out on its first possession, Yarn caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from Minicucci to cap a 10-play, 71-yard drive that made it 14-0 less than 6 minutes into the game.

Myles Burkett threw a 13-yard TD strike to Caden Burti that trimmed the Great Danes’ deficit to 14-7 late in the first quarter but Delaware answered 12-play drive that took 5 minutes, 56 seconds off the clock and gave the Blue Hens a 14-point lead when Minicucci hit Ja’Carree Kelly for a 16-yard touchdown with 10:32 left in the first half.

Albany went 75 yards in 17 plays and took nearly-10 minutes off the clock and Jojo Uga’s 1-yard touchdown run to cap the opening drive of the second half made it a one-touchdown game with 5:12 left until the fourth quarter.

Yarns caught a 30-yard touchdown pass from Minicucci to cap the scoring midway through the fourth quarter.

Minicucci finished 18-of-27 passing for 173 yards with no interceptions.

Burkett completed 14 of 28 for 208 yards and an interception for Albany.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football