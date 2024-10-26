Open in App
    • The Associated Press

    Minicucci and Yarns each account for 3 TDs to help Delaware beat Albany 28-14

    2 days ago

    NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Nick Minicucci threw three touchdown passes, Marcus Yarns had 127 yards rushing and accounted for 3 TDs and Delaware beat Albany 28-14 Saturday.

    Delaware (7-1, 4-1 Coastal Athletic Association) won its first six games before a 28-9 loss at Richmond last time out.

    Yarns broke three would-be tackles on his was to a 69-yard rushing touchdown on the first play from scrimmage. After Albany (3-5, 1-3) went three-and-out on its first possession, Yarn caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from Minicucci to cap a 10-play, 71-yard drive that made it 14-0 less than 6 minutes into the game.

    Myles Burkett threw a 13-yard TD strike to Caden Burti that trimmed the Great Danes’ deficit to 14-7 late in the first quarter but Delaware answered 12-play drive that took 5 minutes, 56 seconds off the clock and gave the Blue Hens a 14-point lead when Minicucci hit Ja’Carree Kelly for a 16-yard touchdown with 10:32 left in the first half.

    Albany went 75 yards in 17 plays and took nearly-10 minutes off the clock and Jojo Uga’s 1-yard touchdown run to cap the opening drive of the second half made it a one-touchdown game with 5:12 left until the fourth quarter.

    Yarns caught a 30-yard touchdown pass from Minicucci to cap the scoring midway through the fourth quarter.

    Minicucci finished 18-of-27 passing for 173 yards with no interceptions.

    Burkett completed 14 of 28 for 208 yards and an interception for Albany.

