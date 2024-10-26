Open in App
    • The Associated Press

    Houser throws 5 TDs, East Carolina has big offensive day in 56-34 win over Temple

    2 days ago

    GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Katin Houser threw for a career-high five touchdowns and East Carolina rolled to a 56-34 win over Temple on Saturday.

    Houser was 16-of-29 passing for 269 yards with touchdown passes to five different receivers and he was intercepted twice.

    Chase Sowell and Anthony Smith both had four receptions and a score to highlight the homecoming win for the Pirates (4-4, 2-2 American Athletic Conference). Smith had 101 yards with his 42-yard touchdown opening the scoring. Sowell had 117 yards and his 45-yard eight seconds before halftime put the Pirates on top 27-21.

    Rahjai Harris, who carried 11 times for 130 yards, had a 4-yard touchdown run 90 seconds into the second half to make it 35-21.

    Evan Simon threw the second of his three touchdown passes to pull Temple (2-7, 1-3) within 35-28 but the Pirates responded with three touchdowns in less than 90 seconds. The first, after a 56-yard reception by Sowell, was a 7-yard run by Marlon Gunn. The next snap was a 55-yard interception return by Ja’Marley Riddle and then Yannick Smith had a 16-yard scoring reception set up by Jaden McKenzie’s interception at the 20.

    Simon was 23-of-41 passing for 294 yards with three interceptions and three touchdowns. Two touchdown passes were to Ashton Allen, who had four catches for 109 yards. The two Allen touchdowns had the Owls up 21-13 in the second quarter.

