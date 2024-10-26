Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Associated Press

    Robinson's 3 TDs help pace Hampton past Elon

    2 days ago

    The AP Top 25 college football poll is back every week throughout the season!

    Get the poll delivered straight to your inbox with AP Top 25 Poll Alerts. Sign up here.

    HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Tymere Robinson ran for three touchdowns and Hampton held the lead for most of the game as the Pirates beat Elon 41-21 on Saturday.

    Elon took its first and only lead of the game when Matthew Downing completed a 70-yard touchdown pass to Onuma Dieke 90 seconds into the third quarter. The one-play drive put the Phoenix ahead 21-20.

    Hampton (5-3, 2-2 Coastal Athletic Association) responded on its following drive traveling 72 yards in 11 plays and reclaimed the lead for good a little more than three-and-a-half minutes later. Robinson ran it in from the 12 for a 27-21 advantage.

    Both teams punted on their next two drives before Hampton’s Christopher Eaton Jr. recovered an Elon (2-6, 1-3) fumble to set up a short field. Malcolm Mays threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Kymari Gray three plays later to increase the lead to 34-21.

    Robinson’s last touchdown occurred with 7:55 remaining when he ran it in from the 5.

    Ja’Quan Snipes ran for 106 yards on 18 carries and scored a touchdown for Hampton.

    Downing threw for 181 yards and two touchdowns for the Phoenix.

    ___

    AP college football: Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

    Related Search

    Hampton piratesAp top 25 pollCollege footballTymere RobinsonElon PhoenixCollege Sports

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    John Mateer rallies Washington State to 29-26 victory over San Diego State
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    CFP Bracket Watch: BYU claims No. 4 seed with top 3 the same; A&M at Texas penciled in for 1st round
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    Auburn's Hugh Freeze with the Tigers against Kentucky after arriving a day late because of illness
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    They came to America looking for better lives — and better schools. The results were mixed
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Redd Foxx Died Broke & From A Heart Attack on 'Royal Family' TV Stage: A Look Back 33 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    In Memory of Actor Lorne Greene ('Bonanza'/'Battlestar Galactica'): 37 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    A century after Native Americans got the right to vote, they could put Trump or Harris over the top
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast5 days ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza3 days ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Man wanted for attempted murder in N.J. arrested in Shenandoah
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel3 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney13 hours ago
    The Tragic Last Days of Troubled Former Child Star Scotty Beckett ('Our Gang'/'The Little Rascals')
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Meet The Sweet & Playful Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 hours ago
    Oil prices fall as reality of weak global demand overtakes risk of wider war in Middle East
    The Associated Press8 hours ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza17 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria1 day ago
    Jury begins deliberating in trial of Alabama man accused of murdering 11-year-old girl in 1988
    The Associated Press6 hours ago
    Microsoft fires employees who organized vigil for Palestinians killed in Gaza
    The Associated Press3 days ago
    Shohei Ohtani leads off for Dodgers in World Series Game 3, two days after dislocating shoulder
    The Associated Press5 hours ago
    Borissov appears winner of Bulgaria’s parliamentary election
    The Associated Press16 hours ago
    People opt out of organ donation programs after reports of a man mistakenly declared dead
    The Associated Press8 hours ago
    Jim Jordan failed to become speaker last year. But his rise in the GOP may not be over yet
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    PHOTO COLLECTION: Election 2024 Campaign for President, October 27
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Five things to know about Israel’s attack on Iran
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Memphis man pleads guilty to kidnapping, killing school teacher
    The Associated Press9 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy