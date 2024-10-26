Open in App
    King runs for two TDs, ETSU defense stymies Wofford in 24-7 win

    2 days ago

    The AP Top 25 college football poll is back every week throughout the season!

    Get the poll delivered straight to your inbox with AP Top 25 Poll Alerts. Sign up here.

    SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Jaylen King ran for two touchdowns in the second half, lifting East Tennessee State to a 24-7 win over Wofford on Saturday.

    King, who ran for 88 yards, capped a nine play, 74-yard drive with a 22-yard run for a 17-7 lead late in the third quarter and on the next possession struck from 31 yards.

    The Buccaneers (5-3, 3-1 Southern Conference) led 3-0 at halftime as King threw a pair of interceptions, while the defense held the Terriers to 40 yards and one first down.

    Then the ETSU special teams contributed on the first possession of the second half as Elijah Taylor had a 15-yard scoop-and-score after the Wofford punter struggled with a high snap and Teddy Wilson stripped him of the ball

    Wofford (3-5, 1-4) responded with a 75-yard drive and Bryce Corriston found Jordan Davis for a 29-yard touchdown. But King’s touchdowns sealed the game.

    ETSU finished with 407 yards to 178 for Wofford. King threw for 198 yards and his 88 yards rushing led all players.

    ___

    AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football.

    Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

