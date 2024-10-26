Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Associated Press

    Russian drone strike kills teen girl in Kyiv and 5 others dead in missile attack on central Ukraine

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QCb29_0wN2Pbnh00

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Russian drone strike killed a teenager in Kyiv during a nighttime barrage on the Ukrainian capital that lasted for hours, officials said, while five people were reportedly killed in a missile attack on central Ukraine that also left at least 21 injured.

    According to Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko, the drone slammed into a 25-story apartment block Friday night in the city’s west, killing a 15-year-old girl and injuring five others. Ukraine’s Emergency Service said 100 people were evacuated following the strike, which damaged several apartments on the building’s upper floors.

    Serhii Popko, who heads Kyiv’s local military administration, said that Russian forces overnight pummeled the city for 7 1/2 hours. Air raid sirens wailed throughout the night, and Popko said that Ukrainian air defense shot down up to a dozen Russian drones.

    Also late Friday, a Russian missile hit a residential area in the central city of Dnipro, killing a 14-year-old and four others, said regional Gov. Serhii Lysak, adding that at least 21 others were injured including an 8-year-old and teenagers. The wife and teenage daughter of a local policeman were pulled dead from the rubble, police reported. The attack damaged over a dozen apartment buildings, private houses and a medical facility.

    A man and woman died after a Russian drone dropped explosives on a village in the southern Kherson region, local prosecutors said, while two people in their 60s were killed by shelling in the Kharkiv province in the northeast. Later on Saturday, Russian artillery shelling killed two civilian men elsewhere in the Kherson region, local Gov. Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

    In the Kyiv province, which surrounds but does not include the capital, flying debris from a drone attack killed a woman, Ukraine’s Emergency Service reported. A 13-year-old boy was wounded elsewhere in the region, it said.

    Russian forces overnight launched a total of 91 drones and seven missiles at Ukrainian territory, Ukraine’s air force said Saturday in the latest of regular media updates. It said 44 of the drones were shot down.

    In Russia, air defense brought down 17 Ukrainian drones over four regions near the border, the defense ministry in Moscow reported Saturday.

    Also according to the Russian defense ministry, Moscow’s troops have continued eking out battlefield gains in Ukraine’s industrial east, capturing the hamlet of Oleksandropil in the Donetsk region.

    Russia has been conducting a ferocious monthslong campaign along the eastern front in Ukraine, gradually compelling Kyiv to surrender ground. But Russia has struggled to push Ukrainian forces out of its Kursk border region following an incursion almost three months ago.

    Related Search

    Russian drone strikesUkrainian air defenseRussian military tacticsCivilian casualtiesOleksandr ProkudinVitalii Klitschko

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Russian forces thwart attempted cross-border assault from Ukraine, official says
    The Associated Press20 hours ago
    Here's a look at Musk's contact with Putin and why it matters
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    They came to America looking for better lives — and better schools. The results were mixed
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Grammy-winning rapper Lil Durk charged with orchestrating 2022 Los Angeles killing
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group27 days ago
    Indianapolis man is convicted in 2021 shooting deaths of 5 people including a pregnant woman
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    In a tight election where every vote counts, Harris is trying to squeeze a few out of Trump's base
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today23 days ago
    A century after Native Americans got the right to vote, they could put Trump or Harris over the top
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    A New Company is Linked to Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak, CDC Says
    Thomas Smith1 day ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Russian actors made fake video depicting mail-in ballots for Trump being destroyed, FBI says
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Pittsburgh's police chief puts down his badge for a referee's whistle
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt27 days ago
    Murder Suspect Arrested in Mansfield Shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    PHOTO COLLECTION: Election 2024 Campaign for President, October 27
    The Associated Press13 hours ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza19 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune21 days ago
    Vanished on the High Seas: Cruise Ship Mysteries
    Where are they? Podcast1 day ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt24 days ago
    Parties deploy poll watchers for early voting, election day
    The Current GA1 day ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Five things to know about Israel’s attack on Iran
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Microsoft fires employees who organized vigil for Palestinians killed in Gaza
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    JD Vance returns to Tucson to rally Republicans and woo independents
    Arizona Luminaria5 days ago
    Federal jury awards $7.8 Million to CA workers denied COVID vaccine religious accommodations
    The HD Post1 day ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today21 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy