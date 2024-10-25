Open in App
    • The Associated Press

    Deadly storm brings flooding to northern Philippines before forecasters warn it may return

    2 days ago

    Tropical storm Trami has blown away from the northwestern Philippines, leaving at least 65 people dead mostly in extensive flooding and landslides. Authorities scrambled for more rescue boats to save thousands of terrified people who were trapped, some on their roofs.(AP video shot by Aaron Favila and John Michael Magdasoc)

