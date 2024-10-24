Open in App
    No. 3 Penn State puts unbeaten record at stake as it visits surging Wisconsin

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WftLM_0wKEc7tV00

    The AP Top 25 college football poll is back every week throughout the season!

    Get the poll delivered straight to your inbox with AP Top 25 Poll Alerts. Sign up here.

    No. 3 Penn State (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) at Wisconsin (5-2, 3-1), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (NBC)

    BetMGM College Football Odds: Penn State by 6 ½.

    Series record: Penn State leads 11-9.

    What’s at stake?

    Penn State is seeking its first 7-0 start since 2019, when the Nittany Lions won their first eight games and finished 11-2. Wisconsin is attempting to beat a top-five team for the first time since a 31-18 victory over No. 1 Ohio State in 2010. Wisconsin also will be trying to beat Penn State for the first time since 2011. Penn State has won the last five games in this series.

    Key matchup

    Wisconsin offensive line vs. Penn State defensive line: Wisconsin’s first-team offensive line of Jack Nelson, Joe Huber, Jake Renfro, Joe Brunner and Riley Mahlman has 138 combined starts. That group has allowed just three sacks and has paved the way for 736 yards rushing during Wisconsin’s three-game winning streak. Abdul Carter, who has four sacks and 9 ½ tackles for loss, leads Penn State’s stingy defensive front. Penn State is ranked sixth in yards allowed per game (262.5) and 12th in yards allowed per play (4.51).

    Players to watch

    Penn State: TE Tyler Warren was a first-team selection on the Associated Press midseason All-America team that came out of last week. In Penn State’s last game, Warren had 17 receptions – tying a Football Bowl Subdivision record for a tight end – for 224 yards and a touchdown as Penn State rallied to win 33-30 at Southern California in overtime.

    Wisconsin: RB Tawee Walker has rushed for 418 yards and six touchdowns during the Badgers’ three game winning streak. He has eight touchdown runs in conference play to lead all Big Ten players.

    Facts & figures

    This marks the second straight season in which Penn State has won its first six games. … After suffering back-to-back losses against No. 15 Alabama and Southern California, Wisconsin has beaten its last three opponents by a combined margin of 117-16. … The Badgers have allowed only one touchdown over their last three games. … Since 1956, Penn State’s Drew Allar is the only FBS quarterback to total 500-plus pass attempts, 40-plus touchdown passes and six interceptions or fewer in their career. … Wisconsin is 10-1 in its last 11 night games at Camp Randall Stadium. But the Badgers also are just 2-13 in their last 15 overall games against Top 25 foes, including an 0-4 mark in Luke Fickell’s coaching tenure.

    ___

    Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

