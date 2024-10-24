Open in App
    No. 13 Indiana will lean on Tayven Jackson to keep unbeaten record intact against Washington

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WDiKD_0wKDwEHA00

    Washington (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten) at No. 13 Indiana (7-0, 4-0), Saturday, 12 p.m. ET (BTN)

    BetMGM College Football Odds: Indiana by 7.

    Series record: Indiana leads 2-1.

    WHAT’S AT STAKE?

    A magical season has turned Indiana into college football’s biggest surprise. A win Saturday would match its 1967 Rose Bowl team for the best start in school history and would keep the Hoosiers atop the Big Ten standings as they chase a playoff spot. It’s been a rough season for the Huskies, who replaced 21 of 22 starters from last year’s national runner-up team.

    KEY MATCHUP

    Washington WR Denzel Boston vs. Indiana secondary. The Huskies lost their top three receivers from 2023 to the NFL, giving the 6-foot-4, 209-pound Boston room to showcase his skills. While his 40 receptions and 540 yards may not look gaudy, he leads the Big Ten and ranks second nationally with nine TD catches. He’ll pose a different kind of challenge for the nation’s 30th ranked pass defense.

    PLAYERS TO WATCH

    Washington: CB Thaddeus Dixon. The Los Angeles prep star’s game tape shows his versatility. At 6-foot-1, he can match up with taller receivers and he enters Week 9 with 19 tackles, 1/2 tackle for loss, one interception and a team-high six pass breakups. Testing him could prove perilous.

    Indiana: QB Tayven Jackson. The third-year player has been a fan favorite since transferring from Tennessee to his home-state school. Though he struggled last year, he looked quite comfortable relieving the injured Kurtis Rourke in the second half last week. With Rourke out (right thumb surgery) out week, it’s Jackson’s job to keep the Hoosiers perfect mark intact.

    FACTS & FIGURES

    The College Gameday studio crew is making its second trip to Bloomington. It’s only previous appearance on campus was a Thursday night season opener against Ohio State in 2017. ... Washington won the most recent matchup in the series, in 2003, after losing twice to Indiana in the 1970s. ... The Hoosiers have scored more than 40 points in a school record six straight games. ... The Huskies rank third in pass efficiency defense, eighth in total defense, and 16th in scoring defense. ... Washington QB Will Rogers is one of 14 FBS players to top the 14,000-yard mark in a career. ... Indiana’s 28 rushing TDs rank second in the FBS, behind Army (28). ... Washington is 4-0 on its home field but is 0-3 outside Husky Stadium including a loss to rival Washington State on the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks home turf.

    ___

