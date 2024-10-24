CellTrust SL2 Enterprise Capture wins Mobile Breakthrough Award for Mobile Compliance Platform of the Year 2024

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2024--

CellTrust today announced that SL2™ Enterprise Capture and its secure and compliant mobile communication platform have won the “Mobile Compliance Platform of the Year” award designation in the 8th annual Mobile Breakthrough Awards program. The program is conducted by Mobile Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global wireless and mobile market today.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241024813092/en/

The mission of the annual Mobile Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize innovation, hard work and success in a range of mobile and wireless technology categories, including Cloud Computing, Mobile Management, Wireless and Broadband, Mobile Analytics, IoT and Smart City and many more. This year’s program included thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries across the world.

“For regulated industries, mobile communication can be fraught with compliance risks. That’s where CellTrust comes into play, by adding value to our customer’s experience with seamless capture and archiving for compliance, contributing to their peace of mind,” said Sean Moshir, CellTrust Chairman and CEO. “We’re pleased to accept the ‘Mobile Compliance Platform of the Year’ 2024 award from Mobile Breakthrough. We’ll continue enhancing our solution to change the mobile capture paradigm for our valuable customers by making their work easier, less risky, and more productive.”

“SL2 captures and archives seamlessly in the background. Many enterprises and regulated industries require all mobile collaboration, such as texts, WhatsApp, and sometimes even voice, to be captured and archived for eDiscovery,” stated Steve Johansson, managing director of Mobile Breakthrough. “CellTrust’s Mobile Compliance Platform positively opens up the mobile communication channel to enterprises working in regulated sectors, enabling them to balance mobile productivity gains with meeting and enforcing regulatory recordkeeping, eDiscovery and compliance.”

About CellTrust Corporation

CellTrust Corporation is a mobile security and communications compliance leader for financial services, government, and other highly regulated sectors. CellTrust’s mobile communication platform and flagship SL2™ Enterprise Capture streamline mobile communication compliance through SMS/text, chat and voice capture, moderation, gateway hold, retention, and eDiscovery. CellTrust helps organizations meet regulatory recordkeeping requirements, such as SEC, CFTC, FINRA, SOX, FCA, MiFID II, FOIA, Sunshine Laws, Public Records Laws, and HIPAA. CellTrust is a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association. www.celltrust.com

©2024 CellTrust Corporation. All rights reserved.

About Mobile Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the Mobile Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in mobile and wireless technology companies, products and people. MobileBreakthroughAwards.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241024813092/en/

CONTACT: For more information, press only:

Tammara Anderton

(480) 515-5200 Ext. 500

PR@celltrust.com

KEYWORD: ARIZONA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MOBILE/WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY FINANCE SECURITY TELECOMMUNICATIONS PROFESSIONAL SERVICES PUBLIC POLICY/GOVERNMENT SOFTWARE NETWORKS OTHER POLICY ISSUES

SOURCE: CellTrust

PUB: 10/24/2024 10:05 AM/DISC: 10/24/2024 10:05 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241024813092/en