    U.S. SailGP Team Announces Official Partnership with Apex Group Ahead of 2025 Season Start

    1 days ago

    NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2024--

    The United States SailGP Team today announced Apex Group, the leading global financial solutions company, as an Official Partner. Apex Group joins other high-profile organizations that are current partners of the team including Tommy Hilfiger, T-Mobile, and Red Bull.

    This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241024750538/en/

    “We’re thrilled to welcome the Apex Group as an Official Partner of the U.S. SailGP Team,” said Mike Buckley, CEO, Co-Owner, and Athlete on the U.S. SailGP Team. “Apex’s commitment to innovation and inclusion aligns perfectly with our mission to break down barriers in the sport and make sailing more accessible and exciting for everyone. The financial solutions category fits incredibly well within our ecosystem with inclusivity as one of its core tenets. We’re excited to see what we can achieve together.”

    Through this new partnership, Apex Group will have access to unique hospitality experiences during the league’s 2025 Season schedule beginning in Dubai on November 23-24. The hospitality experiences that will be provided to Apex Group will include the Adrenaline Lounge for viewing, and other unique engagement experiences including guest ride-alongs and ‘tech’ tours showcasing how innovative new technologies are tested and deployed into the series to maximize performance. Additionally, the U.S. team organization and its athletes will have a presence at Apex Group’s company events throughout the partnership.

    “We are pleased to announce the new partnership with the U.S. SailGP Team, a team that embodies our shared values of innovation, sustainability, and women’s empowerment,” said Peter Hughes, Apex Group Founder and CEO. “Apex Group has been at the forefront of industry transformation for over two decades, and this collaboration with the U.S. SailGP Team aligns perfectly with our mission to drive positive change. With Anna Weis as the first woman to be a full-time grinder in the league and the team’s diverse investor group—the most diverse in sailing history. This partnership is a great opportunity to advance our shared goals of a more sustainable and inclusive future.”

    Coming off of a highly successful fourth season, SailGP is headed into its most exciting season yet with a 14-event 2025 Season where the league will race across five continents and close out the season in Abu Dhabi for the Grand Final. The league’s expanded season will unfold over a 13-month period, beginning and ending in November, and will feature new events in Brazil, Germany, Switzerland and Auckland. The 2025 Seasonschedule will include three United States based races: Los Angeles, CA (Mar. 15-16), San Francisco, CA (Mar. 22-23), and New York City (Jun. 7-8).

    For more information on the United States SailGP Team and other official team partners, please visit the U.S. SailGP Team website.

    ABOUT THE U.S. SAILGP TEAM

    Energized by prestigious new owners and investors across U.S. professional sports, entertainment and technology, the U.S. SailGP Team is led by co-owners Ryan and Margaret McKillen and two-time world champion Mike Buckley. Seven-time world champion Taylor Canfield is the driver, and the U.S. team has an All-American roster of talented athletes. The Americans are one of 12 national teams in the SailGP global championship that races in iconic locations around the world using identical hydrofoiling F50 catamarans, flying at speeds approaching 60 mph. Visit www.sailgp.com/teams/united-states for more information.

    ABOUT THE APEX GROUP

    The Apex Group is dedicated to driving positive change in financial services while supporting the growth and ambitions of asset managers, allocators, financial institutions, and family offices. Established in Bermuda in 2003, the Group has continually disrupted the industry through its investment in innovation and talent. Today, Apex Group sets the pace in fund and asset servicing and stands out for its unique single-source solution and unified cross asset-class platform which supports the entire value chain, harnesses leading innovative technology, and benefits from cross-jurisdictional expertise delivered by a long-standing management team and over 13,000 highly integrated professionals.

    Apex Group leads the industry with a broad and unmatched range of services, including capital raising, business and corporate management, fund and investor administration, portfolio and investment administration, ESG, capital markets and transactions support. These services are tailored to each client and are delivered both at the Group level and via specialist subsidiary brands.

    The Apex Foundation, a not-for-profit entity, is the Group’s passionate commitment to empower sustainable change.

    View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241024750538/en/

    CONTACT: U.S. SailGP Team Media Contact: DKC News,ussailgpteam@dkcnews.com

    Apex Group Media Contact:media@apexgroup.com

    KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

    INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES SAILING SPORTS YACHTING FINANCE GENERAL SPORTS

    SOURCE: U.S. SailGP Team

    PUB: 10/24/2024 10:11 AM/DISC: 10/24/2024 10:11 AM

    http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241024750538/en

