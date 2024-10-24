Hawkeyes are looking for a sharper defensive performance when Northwestern visits Kinnick Stadium

The AP Top 25 college football poll is back every week throughout the season!

Northwestern (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) at Iowa (4-3, 2-2), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (Big Ten Network)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Iowa by 14.

Series record: Iowa leads 54-28-3.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Iowa’s offense still lacks a dependable passing game and is marginally better than a year ago because of RB Kaleb Johnson. The bigger problem is that the dominance for which its defense is known has been lacking. The Hawkeyes didn’t allow 400 yards in any game in 2022 and ‘23. They’ve given up that many in two of their last three. Northwestern is looking to up its offensive production. The Wildcats managed just 209 total yards in a 23-3 home loss to Wisconsin, quite a comedown from their impressive win at Maryland two weeks ago.

KEY MATCHUP

Iowa run game vs. Northwestern run defense. Iowa and Michigan are the only Big Ten teams yet to crack 1,000 yards passin for the season. Expect the Hawkeyes to hammer away with Johnson if they can. Johnson is averaging 7.8 yards per carry and a conference-leading 147.9 per game. The Wildcats have held up against the run and are the only Big Ten team, and among seven nationally, to not allow a rush of 30-plus yards

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Northwestern: UCLA transfer Joseph Himon II is the leading kick returner in the Big Ten, averaging 27.6 yards per return. Against Washington, he ran one back 96 yards to the 2-yard line, but the Wildcats came away with no points.

Iowa: Sixth-year LB Nick Jackson continues to put up impressive numbers in his second season with Iowa. Jackson is coming off consecutive 11-tackle games, and he had a sack against Michigan State last week.

FACTS & FIGURES

Iowa DB Sebastian Castro, who missed last week’s game with an ankle injury, is expected to play. ... Iowa has 44 pass plays of 10-plus yards and Northwestern has 40. The only Big Ten team with fewer is Michigan, which has 34. ... Northwestern is last in the Big Ten and 132nd nationally in third-down conversations, at 26.7% (24 of 90). ... DL Aaron Graves leads Iowa with five sacks in seven games. He had 4.5 in his first 27 games. ... Iowa’s 19 penalties are fewest in the nation, and its 185 penalty yards are second fewest to Iowa State’s 176.

