Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Associated Press

    South Carolina once again leads a very stacked, talented and expanded SEC women's basketball league

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Us1R0_0wKDkm5c00

    COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Texas coach Vic Schaefer saw the strength and depth of the Southeastern Conference from way back when he started as a young assistant. Very little has changed with Schaefer and the Longhorns now members of the powerhouse league.

    “I think the parity that we have in our league right now is really incredible,” said Schaefer, who was national runner-up in consecutive seasons as Mississippi State coach in 2017 and 2018.

    “Back then you had some really dominant teams, then you had some teams that maybe they couldn’t beat those top teams,” said Schaefer, who left for Texas after the 2020 season. “In our league right now on any given night, if you’re not ready to play, you won’t get beat, you’ll get embarrassed.”

    The Longhorns, ranked No. 4 in the preseason AP Top 25, are among the SEC teams expected to do the embarrassing this season.

    There are four SEC teams in the rankings’ top 10, led by defending national champion South Carolina at No. 1, 2023 champ LSU at No. 7 and the other newcomer, Oklahoma, at No. 10. Texas and Oklahoma joining the mix certainly adds to the intrigue in the league title race; there was also a three-way tie for preseason player of the year among LSU’s Flau’Jae Johnson and Aneesah Morrow along with Madison Booker of Texas.

    Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley, going for her fourth national title and third in four years, has learned to let her team evolve on its own. Last year’s group was a largely carefree group that talked about silly things, which irked the old-school Staley at first.

    “Now, that’s who they are,” Staley said. “I can’t change who they are. As long as they’re working hard, they’re super competitive, they’re respectful.”

    The Gamecocks completed the sport’s first undefeated season at 38-0 since UConn completed a perfect run to an NCAA title in 2016. South Carolina’s main loss from last season was 6-foot-7 centerpiece Kamilla Cardoso, the team’s top scorer and rebounder.

    They did add the nation’s No. 3 prospect in 6-3 Joyce Edwards, who had a double-double (19 points, 12 boards) in South Carolina’s 106-exhibition win over Memphis last week.

    Big question

    South Carolina entered the season counting on junior Ashlyn Watkins, a versatile 6-3 defender who led the SEC with 91 blocked shots. But Watkins has been suspended from the program since her arrest on Aug. 31 for assault and kidnapping. Even if the charges are resolved, it’s likely Watkins will face a significant suspension before seeing the court again.

    New faces

    South Carolina’s Cardoso and LSU’s Angel Reese, now teammates with Chicago of the WNBA, were the faces of last year’s SEC. Look for LSU junior guard Flau’jae Johnson and Gamecocks guard MiLaysia Fulwiley to be among those filling those roles last year with big personalities and flashy games to match. Fulwiley was the SEC Tournament’s most valuable player in defeating Johnson’s team for the title last March.

    New coaches

    It was a relatively light season in coaching turnover, but it included the once powerful Tennessee Lady Vols, who parted ways with their national championship guard-turned-coach Kellie Harper and hired Kim Caldwell of Marshall.

    Also new is Kentucky coach Kenny Brooks, lured over after a fabulous run where he led Virginia Tech to an ACC Tournament title and Final Four berth in 2023 and league regular-season title in 2024. Brooks believes he can make the Wildcats that successful, too. “It’s a great time for me to look at an opportunity such as this,” he said. “They don’t come very often.”

    Key matchups

    South Carolina’s schedule is loaded with tests, both in and out of conference. The Gamecocks will play seven of the top 11 teams in the preseason Top 25 this season, starting with No. 9 N.C. State in the season’s first week.

    LSU takes on South Carolina on Jan. 23 in a rematch of last year’s highly charged SEC Tournament finals.

    Texas plays the Gamecocks twice (Jan. 12, Feb. 9) in a schedule that also includes No. 6 Notre Dame and Maryland.

    Big finish

    The league tournament is in Greenville, South Carolina, which will be the host through 2028 under a three-year extension to hold the event at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

    —-

    Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

    Related Search

    South CarolinaTexas Longhorns basketballSec women's basketballSouth Carolina basketballTennessee lady VolsCollege basketball

    Comments / 2

    Add a Comment
    Jim Ayers
    1d ago
    🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    No. 3 UConn reloads for a run at a threepeat and coach Dan Hurley says he might have deeper team
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Biden tries again at student loan cancellation, this time for those with financial hardships
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Beloved Discount Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Set to Close All Stores in Florida and Other States
    Akeena8 days ago
    Harris ad shows a Texas woman who lost baby and nearly died from sepsis amid strict abortion ban
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Raiders begrudgingly use Week 8 opponent and AFC West rival Chiefs as the standard they need to meet
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Pittsburgh's police chief puts down his badge for a referee's whistle
    The Associated Press18 hours ago
    Thousands of children adopted by Americans are without citizenship. Congress is unwilling to act
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Bears' Sweat says he was 'a little offended,' but didn't take it personally after Commanders trade
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Bills coach McDermott rules out LB Bernard, DT Carter and WR Samuel from playing at Seahawks
    The Associated Press21 hours ago
    Major Michigan city decides against verifying mail ballots early, potentially slowing results
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    #AskJAXTDY | How did DeSantis get so much public funding for his campaigns?
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA5 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Lauren Holtkamp-Sterling announces decision to retire as NBA referee, citing knee issues
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Meet Brie: The Sweet & Tiny Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney19 hours ago
    Trump rally at Madison Square Garden follows a long tradition in politics
    The Associated Press9 hours ago
    Hollywood needs a movie about the life of South Carolina's Robert Smalls
    Explore Beaufort SC3 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Israeli weapon seen in rare AP photos of Beirut airstrike appears to be a powerful smart bomb
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune19 days ago
    Rep. Aaron Bean leads Democrat Holloway by 7 points
    Jacksonville Today22 hours ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker12 days ago
    DeSantis assails Amendment 4 at Jacksonville church
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy