    • The Associated Press

    Blinken departs for Saudi Arabia, says Israel needs to pursue an ‘enduring strategic success’

    2 days ago

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday Israel needs to pursue an “enduring strategic success” after its recent tactical victories against Hamas, urging it to seek a deal to end the war and bring back dozens of hostages.

