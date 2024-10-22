Open in App
    MidFirst Business Credit Appoints John Nooney as President

    1 days ago

    ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 22, 2024--

    MidFirst Business Credit (the “Company”), a subsidiary of MidFirst Bank, the largest privately owned bank in the nation, today announced the appointment of John Nooney as President. Dennis Schlesner, former President of MidFirst Business Credit, retired on October 1, 2024.

    This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241022955539/en/

    John Nooney (Photo: Business Wire)

    Mr. Nooney brings over 30 years of experience in commercial finance working with portfolio, origination, operations and administrative responsibilities for national asset-based lending platforms.

    “We are pleased to welcome John to MidFirst Business Credit and look forward to working together to drive continued success in support of middle market businesses,” said Robert Lehman, Director of Specialized Banking of MidFirst Bank. “His management skills and track record of accomplishment in Commercial Finance are a great fit with our goal to further expand our nationwide asset-based lending franchise.”

    “We were fortunate to have Dennis lead MidFirst Business Credit for the last eight years,” continued Lehman. “His work ethic, drive and professionalism demonstrated a commitment to excellence that our team is known for. We wish Dennis a wonderful retirement.”

    Mr. Nooney said, “MidFirst Business Credit is one of the strongest and most versatile lenders in the market, and I am honored to be joining at this exciting time in the Company’s history. I look forward to building on MidFirst Business Credit’s tremendous momentum to deliver long-term value for our clients and help businesses across the country continue to grow and prosper.”

    MidFirst Business Credit provides a thoughtful approach to asset-based lending supported by a very well-capitalized, liquid, privately owned, traditional commercial bank. MidFirst Business Credit has a significant capital base, diverse product offerings and a strong commitment to the growth capital needs of middle market businesses. With more than 40 years of experience, MidFirst Business Credit focuses on growing businesses with strong management teams and offers credit facilities which start at $5 million and reach to $30 million or higher, along with a host of other financing products and services.

    About MidFirst Bank

    With $39.0 billion in assets, Oklahoma City-based MidFirst Bank is the largest privately owned bank in the nation and provides commercial lending, wealth management, private banking and mortgage servicing nationally. MidFirst Bank has locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, Oklahoma, Texas and Utah. MidFirst Bank serves California through 1st Century Bank, a division of MidFirst Bank. MidFirst website: midfirst.com, 1st Century Bank website: 1cbank.com

    View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241022955539/en/

    CONTACT: Derek Caswell

    MidFirst Bank

    405.767.7475

    derek.caswell@midfirst.com

    KEYWORD: GEORGIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

    INDUSTRY KEYWORD: FINANCE BUSINESS BANKING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES OTHER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

    SOURCE: MidFirst Bank

    PUB: 10/22/2024 03:45 PM/DISC: 10/22/2024 03:47 PM

    http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241022955539/en

