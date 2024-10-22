Open in App
    • The Associated Press

    Ann Arbor City Council approves ordinance establishing workers’ right to sit down

    2 days ago

    ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The Ann Arbor City Council has approved an ordinance that grants workers the right to sit down on the job.

    The ordinance requires manufacturers, retail stores, laundromats, hotels, restaurants, hairdressers, barbers and skin care professionals to let workers sit down as along as sitting doesn’t interfere with their duties.

    The council approved the ordinance unanimously on Oct. 7, MLive.com reported. The city’s Human Rights Commission will be responsible for handling violations.

    A number of states have similar laws, including California, Florida and Wisconsin. Ann Arbor officials say their ordinance is the first of its kind in Michigan.

    Ann Arbor City Council Member Jen Eyer said during the Oct. 7 council meeting that her mother’s career as a nurse was cut short because she suffered from multiple sclerosis so she took a job in retail.

    “I remember thinking how is she going to be able to do this, and I visited her one day in the shop and I noticed that they had a stool for her to sit on,” Eyer said.

    She said she was grateful that her mother was provided that accommodation so she still could earn money for the family and not come home completely exhausted.

    Zach Damon, chair of the Ann Arbor Commission on Disability Issues, told the council that making businesses more accessible and accommodating will lead to bigger financial gains.

