    Brazil environmental disaster victims take case against mining giant BHP to UK court

    By Olivia Nuzzi,

    1 days ago

    Victims of Brazil’s worst environmental disaster took their case for compensation to a UK court Monday, almost nine years after tons of toxic mining waste poured into a major waterway, killing 19 people and devastating local communities. The class action lawsuit at the High Court in London seeks an estimated 36 billion pounds ($47 billion) in damages from the global mining giant BHP. That would make it the largest environmental payout ever, according to Pogust Goodhead, the law firm representing the plaintiffs. (AP Video by Eleonore Hughes)

