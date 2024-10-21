Open in App
    Jags QB Trevor Lawrence turns in a rare 'clean' game and could be starting a hot streak

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mfdDe_0wGC9z6800

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence has played just a handful of “clean” games in his NFL career. When he does, the Jacksonville Jaguars are tough to beat.

    For the sixth time in four seasons, Lawrence finished with no sacks, no interceptions and no fumbles as Jacksonville beat New England 32-16 at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday. Lawrence improved to 5-1 in those games, with the loss coming when receiver Christian Kirk was stopped just short of the goal line on the final play in a 23-17 loss to the New York Giants in 2022.

    Having so few clean games highlights Lawrence’s penchant for turnovers; he has the most since entering the league in 2021. His success rate in those games also shows that when he gets time in the pocket and doesn’t force throws, he delivers.

    Lawrence completed 15 of 20 passes for 193 yards and a touchdown against the Patriots. His best throw was a perfectly placed 58-yarder to rookie Brian Thomas Jr. that set up the first of Tank Bigsby’s two rushing touchdowns.

    Lawrence has thrown for 967 yards, with seven TD passes, two interceptions and no fumbles in his last four games.

    “Let’s hope he’s streaky and he gets on a streak,” coach Doug Pederson said Monday. “That’s what we all hope for. I think, too, he’s continuing to grow with what we’re doing and learning. … He’s done a great job for us. If this is him getting on a streak, let’s keep it going, let’s stay with the hot hand.”

    What’s working

    A week after safety Andre Cisco said he saw “a lot of quit” in a lopsided loss to Chicago, the Jaguars rallied from a 10-0 deficit and controlled the rest of the game. Cisco told teammates he wasn’t talking about anyone in particular and said his comments came from “raw emotion.”

    Regardless, digging out of a hole had to be a step in the right direction for a team Lawrence recently called mentally fragile.

    What needs help

    The Jaguars have allowed opponents to score a touchdown on their opening possession in five of their last six games, including against the Patriots. It was the first time all season New England found the end zone on its opening drive.

    It’s a troubling trend that says a lot about Jacksonville’s shaky defense and embattled coordinator Ryan Nielsen.

    Stock up

    Bigsby ran 26 times for 118 yards and two touchdowns — all career highs for the second-year pro from Auburn. But Pederson insists Travis Etienne has “earned the right to be out there” as the starter when he returns from a hamstring injury.

    Bigsby also dropped the one pass thrown his way. His inability to contribute on passing downs remains his biggest obstacle to becoming an every-down running back.

    Stock down

    Safety Antonio Johnson was benched against New England, his first game out of the starting lineup this season. A fifth-round draft pick in 2023 out of Texas A&M, Johnson looked like he would slide in for released veteran Rayshawn Jenkins.

    But Johnson did little to impact winning in the first six games, and the Jaguars moved nickel cornerback to safety Darnell Savage in Week 7. The team will have more options in the secondary once safeties Andrew Wingard (knee) and Tashaun Gipson (suspension) return.

    Injuries

    LT Cam Robinson is in the league’s concussion protocol. The Jaguars expect to open LB Foye Oluokun’s 21-day practice window following a four-game stint on injured reserve. Oluokun made the trip to London, so he could be close to returning from a foot injury.

    Key number

    6 — Number of times the Packers, the Jags’ next opponent, have held Jacksonville to under 24 points in seven previous meetings. Green Bay is one of three NFL teams, along with Chicago and the Rams, that have never allowed Jacksonville to score 30 in a game.

    The Jaguars return from London to face a daunting stretch against NFC teams: Green Bay (5-2), at Philadelphia (4-2), Minnesota (5-1) and at Detroit (5-1). Jacksonville has dropped 23 of its last 28 against the NFC.

    ___

    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Todd loudermilk
    1d ago
    yeah right Lol
    Embree Walker
    1d ago
    it is called blocking by the offensive line and keeping Trevor upright and opening holes for the running game
    View all comments
