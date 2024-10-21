Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Associated Press

    Mota scores delicious double as Monza earns first Serie A win

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NT5QO_0wGBRHEw00

    VERONA, Italy (AP) — An inspired Dany Mota scored in each half for Monza to surprise Verona 3-0 and earn its first win in Serie A on Monday.

    The Portuguese striker volleyed a superb opener after nine minutes and burst between two defenders to add a second in the 74th.

    Alessandro Bianco made it 3-0 with 11 minutes remaining to help Monza rise out of the relegation zone and into 16th spot on the 20-team table.

    Monza was the last team to win this season.

    Verona has scored more second-half goals than any team bar league leader Napoli but was toothless in front of goal and fell to 13th.

    ___

    AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Pulisic scores direct from corner kick for AC Milan. Then admits it was an accident
    The Associated Press19 hours ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Brandon McManus' field goal on the final play gives Packers a 24-22 victory over Texans
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    A 2nd major recall for Honda in October, this time for pumps that can crack, leak fuel
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Cruise Passengers Mystified as Hundreds of Birds Fall Onto Cruise Ship Dead
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Middle East latest: Israel apologizes for strike that killed 3 Lebanese soldiers
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Trump boosts a hard-right Christian worldview that paints the election as ‘spiritual warfare’
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Desperation amid search for survivors of an airstrike on a crowded area near major Beirut hospital
    The Associated Press19 hours ago
    Mexico announces food and agriculture plan that could take the country back to the 1980s
    The Associated Press15 hours ago
    Deadly E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounders sickens 49 people in 10 states
    The Associated Press17 hours ago
    Commanders release 2021 1st-round pick Jamin Davis; Kevon Seymour suspended 6 games
    The Associated Press18 hours ago
    AP PHOTOS: Images capture the exact moments an Israeli bomb strikes a building in Beirut
    The Associated Press20 hours ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune7 days ago
    The River: Great Flood of 1937, recounted aboard BB Riverboat Belle of Cincinnati in 2018
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    South Korea calls for immediate withdrawal of North Korean troops allegedly in Russia
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    October comets visit Earth from spooky Oort Cloud
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Ukraine's Zelenskyy says only a US green light on a NATO invitation will sway a reluctant Germany
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Middle East latest: Israel says it killed a Hezbollah official expected to be group's next head
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern7 days ago
    Miners are razing forests to meet surging demand for metals and minerals, report says
    The Associated Press5 hours ago
    US missile deployment to Philippines ‘incredibly important’ for combat readiness, US general says
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Fernando Valenzuela, Mexican-born pitcher whose feats for Dodgers fueled 'Fernandomania,' dies at 63
    The Associated Press10 hours ago
    LeBron and Bronny James make NBA history by playing together in Lakers’ 110-103 win over Minnesota
    The Associated Press9 hours ago
    Mystery of downed airplane in Sudan deepens as Kyrgyzstan insists aircraft had been de-registered
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune14 days ago
    New era arrives for Washington with Danny Sprinkle taking over as Huskies move to the Big Ten
    The Associated Press18 hours ago
    Hundreds gather in central London to mourn death of singer Liam Payne
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today24 days ago
    Panthers' Andy Dalton, family involved in car crash. QB being evaluated by team doctors
    The Associated Press16 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy