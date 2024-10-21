Brian Daboll can't afford many more embarrassments if he wants to remain the Giants' coach

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Brian Daboll is at the point in his coaching tenure with the New York Giants where the team can’t afford many more embarrassments.

That’s what happened Sunday, when star running back Saquon Barkley returned to MetLife Stadium for his first game against the team that drafted him second overall in 2018 and led the Philadelphia Eagles to a 28-3 victory.

The Giants fell to 2-5 — the same record they had at this point last season — in a game that many New York fans had anticipated since the NFL schedule was released.

The Giants didn’t want Barkley’s return to be memorable. It was, though. He rushed for 176 yards — his second best rushing game — scored a TD and sparked the Eagles with runs of 55, 41 and 38 yards.

It’s not even halfway through the season and one has to wonder if Daboll is going to survive this year, much less get a fourth. While the former Buffalo offensive coordinator led New York to an unexpected playoff berth in his first season in 2022, the team went 6-11 last season and is now 8-16 in its last 24 games. The Giants are winless in four games at home, having scored one touchdown and 31 points.

Daboll had his usual day-after talk with co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch. He would not reveal what was said Monday.

“Obviously, the results aren’t what we want them to be,” Daboll said. “But we’re working hard to fix the things we need to fix to get different results.”

What’s working

WR Malik Nabers. The sixth pick overall in the NFL draft led the Giants with 41 yards on four catches. The receptions all came in the first half, and the LSU product felt he could have contributed more in the final 30 minutes.

“I mean, I was open,” Nabers said after his first game since he sustained a concussion on Sept. 26 against Dallas.

Daniel Jones was sacked seven times by the Eagles, who finished with eight. They had 11 coming into the game.

“It wasn’t just one person, protection, or a route,” Daboll said. “It was a collective deal, and we’ll sit here, we’ll watch the tape. We’ll do everything we can do to be better this week.”

What needs help

Daboll took over the play-calling this season from offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and not much has changed. New York has scored 99 points in seven games, 14 more than a year ago.

Daboll said Monday the coaching staff has had candid discussions about the game tapes and is considering all options to improve the offense. The Giants converted 3 of 14 third downs.

One thing Daboll said won’t change is that Daniel Jones (14 of 21 for 91 yards) remains the starting quarterback. Jones was replaced by Drew Lock in the fourth quarter, but the move didn’t spark the offense.

Stock up

DT Dexter Lawrence. He seemingly is getting better every game despite constant double teams. Lawrence added two more sacks against Jalen Hurts on Sunday and now leads the league with a career-high nine.

Stock down

The offensive line. The group lost starting LT Andrew Thomas late in the game against Cincinnati. Third-year pro Josh Ezeudu replaced him and the line took a major step back, allowing Jones to be sacked seven times and Lock once. Ezeudu gave up two early sacks, but Daboll said he settled in.

Injuries

There were no updates on CB Cor’Dale Flott (groin) or LB Ty Summers (ankle), who were hurt Sunday. P Jamie Gillan (hamstring) and CB Adoree Jackson (neck) didn’t play.

Key numbers

119 — The total yards the Giants gained against the Eagles. It was their fewest since they gained 112 at Tampa Bay on Sept. 12, 1999.

The Giants have a Monday night game at Pittsburgh.

