Washington Wizards sign Corey Kispert to a 4-year, $54 million extension

Corey Kispert and the Washington Wizards have agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension worth $54 million.

Agents Mark Bartelstein and Andy Shiffman confirmed the agreement in an email to The Associated Press on Monday. The team later announced the deal without terms.

“Corey is someone who positively impacts our environment daily. He consistently shows up for the organization as both a player and a teammate, embodying the passion and professionalism we value,” general manager Will Dawkins said in a statement. “We are excited that he has the opportunity to continue his growth and development in Washington. He’s a relentless worker who has added to his game each season. We look forward to his further evolution in the coming years.”

Kispert, 25, will make an average of $13.5 million a year when his new contract kicks in for the 2025-26 NBA season. He’s coming off his rookie deal that was worth $16 million total after being selected with the 15th pick in the 2021 draft out of Gonzaga.

The 6-foot-7, 220-pound small forward averaged 13.4 points last season for the Wizards as a part-time starter. He has appeared in 231 games in the league, all with Washington.

ESPN first reported Kispert’s extension.