LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 21, 2024--

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of end-to-end enterprise software support and innovation solutions, today announced it will report earnings after market close on October 30, 2024. The company will host a conference call and webcast on that date to discuss the third quarter 2024 results and the fourth quarter 2024 outlook at 5:00 p.m. Eastern / 2:00 p.m. Pacific time.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241021080096/en/

Rimini Street to Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on October 30, 2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

A live webcast of the event will be available on Rimini Street’s Investor Relations site via the Rimini Street IR events link and directly via the webcast link. Dial-in participants can access the conference by dialing 1-800-836-8184.

A replay of the webcast will be available for one year following the event.

About Rimini Street, Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a Russell 2000® Company, is a global provider of end-to-end enterprise software support and innovation solutions and the leading third-party support provider for Oracle, SAP and VMware software. The Company offers a comprehensive portfolio of unified solutions to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize enterprise application, database, and technology software. The Company has signed thousands of contracts with Fortune Global 100, Fortune 500, midmarket, public sector and government organizations who selected Rimini Street as their trusted, proven mission-critical enterprise software solutions provider and achieved better operational outcomes, realized billions of US dollars in savings and funded AI and other innovation investments.

To learn more, please visit http://www.riministreet.com, and connect with Rimini Street on X, Facebook and LinkedIn.

© 2024 Rimini Street, Inc. All rights reserved. “Rimini Street” is a registered trademark of Rimini Street, Inc. in the United States and other countries, and Rimini Street, the Rimini Street logo, and combinations thereof, and other marks marked by TM are trademarks of Rimini Street, Inc. All other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners, and unless otherwise specified, Rimini Street claims no affiliation, endorsement, or association with any such trademark holder or other companies referenced herein.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241021080096/en/

CONTACT: Investor Relations Contact

Dean Pohl

Rimini Street, Inc.

+1 (925) 523-7636

IR@riministreet.comMedia Relations Contact

Janet Ravin

Rimini Street, Inc.

+1 (702) 285-3532

PR@riministreet.com

KEYWORD: NEVADA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: NETWORKS INTERNET HARDWARE TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE

SOURCE: Rimini Street, Inc.

PUB: 10/21/2024 01:01 PM/DISC: 10/21/2024 01:02 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241021080096/en