    Akron to pay $4.8 million to relatives of a Black man killed by police

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VJZAV_0wFspqdV00

    The family of Jayland Walker, a Black man killed when eight police officers fired 94 bullets at him after he shot at least one round out his car window, will receive a $4.8 million settlement from the city of Akron, the mayor’s office said Monday.

    A grand jury declined to indict the officers last year, but Walker’s family accused the officers in a federal lawsuit of using excessive force and participating in a “culture of violence and racism” within Akron’s police department.

    What began as a traffic stop on June 27, 2022, ended when Walker was shot 46 times in a hail of gunfire that upended the city with protests and heightened tensions with police. The investigation said police tried to stop Walker and then gave chase after seeing him driving with a broken taillight and a broken light on his rear license plate. Police said Walker refused to stop and then fired a shot from his car before fleeing on foot.

    A city’s announcement of the settlement says talks continue with Walker’s family and the wider community on changing police procedures. The vehicle pursuit policy has been changed so that officers are not allowed to chase vehicles just for equipment violations.

    The family’s lawyers said they would discuss the settlement once the court process is over. “There’s more to the settlement than money. The family accomplished meaningful policy changes with its litigation efforts,” said Bobby DiCello, a family attorney.

    A state investigation found Walker, 25, jumped out of his still-moving car, ran from police and ignored commands to stop and show his hands. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said Walker reached toward his waistband and raised a hand, so the officers chasing him believed he was going to fire again.

    Attorneys for Walker’s family criticized the state’s investigation, saying it was was skewed in favor of the police. DiCello disputed the state’s description of Walker shooting at police when he fired out his car window, saying the gun wasn’t pointed at anyone.

    The eight officers who fired at Walker were put on leave and then reinstated to desk duty before returning to active duty, a police official said in February.

    John Smith
    1d ago
    you may not have your son back and I'm sorry for that but you spanked Akron break day behind off
    John Smith
    1d ago
    thank you Lord justice will prevail
