Coastal Carolina fires OC-QB coach Trickett with head coach Beck taking over both roles

Coastal Carolina head coach Tim Beck directs players during the first half of an NCAA college football game against James Madison in Harrisonburg, Va., Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. (Daniel Lin/Daily News-Record via AP)

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Coastal Carolina offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Travis Trickett has been fired, the school announced Monday. Head coach Tim Beck will take on both roles.

Trickett spent the past two years leading the Chanticleers’ offense. They finished seventh in the Sun Belt Conference at 416.2 yards per game in 2023. They’re currently sixth in the league with 396.4 yards a game this season.

Beck served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Nebraska, Ohio State, Texas and most recently N.C. State from 2008-22, before taking the Coastal job.

Beck thanked Trickett for his work with the program in announcing the change. “As head football coach, I believe this is best for our team moving forward,” Beck said in a statement.

The Chants (4-2, 1-2 Sun Belt) have lost their last two games to Louisiana and James Madison, scoring 31 points combined in the defeats. Their 181 yard of offense in the 39-7 loss to the Dukes was a season low.

Starting quarterback Ethan Vasko, who took over when four-year starter Grayson McCall transferred to N.C. State this offseason, has completed 52 % of his throws with eight touchdowns and four interceptions.

