Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Associated Press

    A Japanese police chief apologizes to a man acquitted after 50 years on death row

    By MARI YAMAGUCHI,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UNm6I_0wFLynTK00

    TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese police chief on Monday apologized in person to Iwao Hakamada for his decades-long suffering that started from an overbearing investigation and wrongful conviction that had kept him on death row until last month, when he was acquitted in a retrial.

    The 88-year-old Hakamada, a former boxer, was acquitted by the Shizuoka District Court, which said police and prosecutors had collaborated to fabricate and plant evidence against him, and forced him to confess with violent, hourslong closed interrogations.

    The acquittal was finalized earlier this month when the prosecution waived its right to appeal — though it complained about the ruling — finally ending Hakamada’s nearly 60-year legal battle to prove his innocence.

    Shizuoka Prefectural Police chief Takayoshi Tsuda on Monday visited Hakamada at his home and offered an apology in person. As he entered the room where Hakamada, his sister Hideko Hakamada and their supporter waited, Hakamada silently rose from his sofa to greet him.

    “We are sorry to have caused you unspeakable mental distress and burden for as long as 58 years from the time of the arrest until the acquittal was finalized,” Tsuda said, as he stood straight in front of Hakamada and bowed deeply. “We are terribly sorry.” Tsuda promised a “meticulous and appropriate investigation.”

    Hakamada, who has difficulty carrying out conversation due to his mental condition from the decades of death row confinement, responded: “What it means to have the authority ... Once you have the power, you’re not supposed to grumble.”

    Hakamada’s 91-year-old sister, who had stood by her brother through the long process to clear his name and now lives with him, thanked the police chief for visiting them.

    “There is no use complaining to him after all these years. He was not involved in the case and he only came here as his duty,” she told reporters afterward. “But I still accepted his visit just because I wanted (my brother) to have a clear break from his past as a death row inmate.”

    He was arrested in August, 1966, in the killing of an executive at a miso bean paste company and three of his family members in Hamamatsu, central Japan. He was initially sentenced to death in a 1968 district court ruling but was not executed because of the lengthy appeal and retrial process in Japan.

    It took nearly three decades for the Supreme Court to deny his first appeal for a retrial. His second appeal for a retrial, filed by his sister in 2008, was granted in 2014. The court ordered his release from his death row solitary cell but without removing his conviction, pending the retrial process.

    Hakamada was the world’s longest-serving death row prisoner and only the fifth death row inmate to be acquitted in a retrial in postwar Japan, where criminal trials take years and retrials are extremely rare.

    His case and acquittal have triggered calls for more transparency in the investigation, legal change to lower hurdles for a retrial and debate over death penalty in Japan.

    Comments / 6
    Add a Comment
    Doreen
    2d ago
    so wonderful to see. nobody appologizes any more
    Guest
    2d ago
    My goodness! How about giving this guy $250 a day for the past fifty years!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    2 transgender women stabbed to death at home in northwest Pakistan
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    In battleground Georgia, some poor people see no reason to vote. That decision could sway election
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    What is the recreational drug ‘pink cocaine’?
    The Associated Press22 hours ago
    Harris raises $633 million in the third quarter but spends heavily in final push
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    A Massachusetts man is accused of using rubber ducks to intimidate witnesses in the Karen Read trial
    CNN5 hours ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group19 days ago
    Teen in custody after 5 found dead in shooting at home in Washington state, police say
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Janet Mello Convicted of Theft of $108 Million from the Army, Fights to Keep Pension While in Prison
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily8 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    15-year-old boy is held pending charges in 5 deaths in Washington state
    The Associated Press19 hours ago
    ‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’ expands the 'Big Bang Theory' universe
    The Associated Press4 hours ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today27 days ago
    In Mexico’s bloodied Sinaloa state, police and prosecutors conspired to cover up opponent’s killing
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Father and daughter win lawsuit against man who claimed Manchester Arena bombing was hoax
    The Associated Press6 hours ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    Clown mask-wearing suspect tried to kidnap an 8-year-old from her Colorado bedroom, cops say
    The Independent4 hours ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor4 days ago
    Two Arrested for Stealing Firearm from the Dead in Tunica County Wreck
    Mississippi News Group27 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    "Mystified" neighbours can’t remember ever seeing Kyran, 8, who vanished without trace
    Irish Central4 hours ago
    Middle East latest: Israel apologizes for strike that killed 3 Lebanese soldiers
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Court decisions in Michigan and North Carolina deny GOP challenges to overseas voters
    The Associated Press1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy