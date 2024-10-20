Open in App
    German authorities arrest Libyan man suspected of planning attack on Israeli Embassy

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PQtDp_0wEjOHvb00

    BERLIN (AP) — German authorities said Sunday that they have arrested a Libyan national with suspected ties to the extremist Islamic State group who was allegedly planning a firearms attack on the Israeli Embassy.

    Police and other security forces detained the man on Saturday evening in Bernau, a town just outside of Berlin, and searched his home there, the Federal Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.

    The prosecutor’s office said the suspect was a Libyan national whom they identified only as Omar A.

    “He intended to carry out a high-profile attack with firearms on the Israeli Embassy in Berlin,” the statement said. In his planning, the statement added, “the accused exchanged information with a member of IS in a messenger chat.”

    Security forces also searched the home of another person who is considered a witness and not a suspect, the prosecutor’s statement said.

    Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said that German security authorities “struck in time to thwart possible plans to attack the Israeli Embassy in Berlin.”

    “This shows that protecting Jewish and Israeli institutions in our country is vital and of the utmost importance to us,” she added.

    The suspect brought on Sunday before an investigating judge at the country’s highest court, the Federal Court of Justice in Karlsruhe.

    Israeli Ambassador Ron Prosor thanked the German security authorities “for ensuring the security of our embassy,” German news agency dpa reported.

    News of the case first came from the Bild newspaper, which reported that a heavily armed elite police unit stormed the suspect’s home in Bernau. It said German authorities acted after receiving a tipoff from an unspecified foreign intelligence agency.

    “We are acting with the utmost vigilance and attention in view of the high threat posed by Islamist, antisemitic and anti-Israel violence,” Faeser said.

    According to Bild, the suspect is a 28-year-old who arrived in Germany in November 2022 and applied for asylum. Dpa reported that his asylum request was rejected.

    Justice Minister Marco Buschmann also warned Sunday of a “very serious” threat of Islamist terrorism in Germany. “Israeli institutions are particularly often the target of terrorists,” he told dpa.

    A sharp increase in antisemitic incidents has been recorded in Germany since Hamas’ attack on Israeli on Oct. 7, 2023, which triggered the ongoing wars in the Middle East.

