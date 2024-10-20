Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Associated Press

    Young talent leads Union Berlin to win over Holstein Kiel in the Bundesliga

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y08Ty_0wEeGb6600

    KIEL, Germany (AP) — Young players made their mark as Union Berlin’s resurgence in the Bundesliga continued with a 2-0 win over struggling Holstein Kiel on Sunday.

    Nineteen-year-old wing back Tom Rothe crossed for 20-year-old midfielder Aljoscha Kemlein to score his first senior goal with a header in the 18th minute. Rothe made sure of the win when he headed in Union’s second goal at a corner in the 85th.

    The win lifts Union to fifth in the Bundesliga, three points off leader Bayern Munich. Union recorded back-to-back wins in the league for the first time since February.

    Union stunned German soccer by finishing fourth in the Bundesliga to qualify for the Champions League in 2023 but last season was a failure. Union was winless on its Champions League debut and finished 15th in the Bundesliga.

    Promoted Kiel is in the relegation zone and is the only team yet to earn a point at home this season in the Bundesliga after losing its fourth home game in a row.

    Wolfsburg hosts Werder Bremen later Sunday.

    ___

    AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Watch the replay: Proposition 137 would end term limits for judges
    Arizona Luminaria25 days ago
    Chiefs lose CB Jaylen Watson, WR JuJu Smith-Schuster yet just keep winning as injuries pile up
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    A 2nd major recall for Honda in October, this time for pumps that can crack, leak fuel
    The Associated Press7 hours ago
    In battleground Georgia, some poor people see no reason to vote. That decision could sway election
    The Associated Press14 hours ago
    Middle East latest: Israel apologizes for strike that killed 3 Lebanese soldiers
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    The Palmetto & Crescent: A History of the South Carolina Flag
    Explore Beaufort SC1 day ago
    Court decisions in Michigan and North Carolina deny GOP challenges to overseas voters
    The Associated Press18 hours ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz9 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz9 days ago
    Writer Olivia Nuzzi, New York magazine part ways after relationship with political source revealed
    The Associated Press21 hours ago
    Israel's wars are expensive. Paying the bill could force tough choices
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Gunmen kill 7 people working on a strategic tunnel project in Indian-controlled Kashmir
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune10 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA1 day ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune6 days ago
    In Mexico’s bloodied Sinaloa state, police and prosecutors conspired to cover up opponent’s killing
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Guilty plea suddenly called off in major Detroit nonprofit theft
    The Associated Press23 hours ago
    Eagles show how good they can be when Saquon Barkley runs the offense
    The Associated Press22 hours ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune16 days ago
    Voting groups that got a boost from Harris’ candidacy are still working to persuade voters of color
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Trump boosts a hard-right Christian worldview that paints the election as ‘spiritual warfare’
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    2 transgender women stabbed to death at home in northwest Pakistan
    The Associated Press12 hours ago
    AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Montana on Election Day
    The Associated Press8 hours ago
    Tim Walz lands late in Tucson, rallying a boisterous crowd with calls for unity and freedom
    Arizona Luminaria12 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today20 hours ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz16 days ago
    The US is investigating an unauthorized release of classified documents on Israel's attack plans
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Middle East latest: Israeli airstrike levels building in Beirut, Blinken renews Gaza cease-fire push
    The Associated Press13 hours ago
    Turkey and Germany leaders meet in Istanbul and find many avenues of agreement. But not on Israel
    The Associated Press3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy