Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Associated Press

    Titans rule out starter Will Levis due to shoulder injury. Mason Rudolph to start against Bills

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bOyRt_0wEe9msN00

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Titans starting quarterback Will Levis is out due to an injury to his throwing shoulder, leading to backup Mason Rudolph getting the start against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

    Levis has been bothered by an AC joint injury to his right shoulder and was listed as questionable to play after being limited in two of three practice sessions this week. The second-year player is coming off an outing in which he finished with a career-worst 95 yards passing in a 20-17 loss to Indianapolis last week.

    It’s unclear whether he aggravated the injury in practice this week, and how long he might be sidelined.

    Levis has struggled in losing all four games he’s started and finished this season, while learning a new offense under first-year coach Brian Callahan. Levis has five touchdowns passing and an NFL-leading seven interceptions to go along with three lost fumbles.

    Rudolph, an offseason free agent addition, is making his first start and second appearance with Tennessee after he took over for an injured Levis in a 31-12 win at Miami on Sept. 30. The 29-year-old player has an 8-4-1 career record after spending his first six seasons in Pittsburgh.

    Trevor Siemian was elevated off the Titans practice squad to fill the backup role.

    The Titans (1-4) are also missing Treylon Burks after the receiver hurt his knee in practice and placed on injured reserve on Saturday, and starting cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (quadriceps).

    As expected for Buffalo (4-2), receiver Amari Cooper is active and preparing to make his Bills’ debut after being acquired in a trade with Cleveland on Tuesday.

    ___

    AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Chiefs lose CB Jaylen Watson, WR JuJu Smith-Schuster yet just keep winning as injuries pile up
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Tests confirm a season-ending knee injury for 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk
    The Associated Press20 hours ago
    Donald Trump stops by primetime NFL matchup between the Jets and Steelers to cap dizzying weekend
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    At least 7 dead after ferry dock gangway collapses on Georgia's Sapelo Island
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Watch the replay: Proposition 137 would end term limits for judges
    Arizona Luminaria25 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz9 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Court decisions in Michigan and North Carolina deny GOP challenges to overseas voters
    The Associated Press18 hours ago
    Writer Olivia Nuzzi, New York magazine part ways after relationship with political source revealed
    The Associated Press21 hours ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz27 days ago
    The River: Great Flood of 1937, recounted aboard BB Riverboat Belle of Cincinnati in 2018
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    Guilty plea suddenly called off in major Detroit nonprofit theft
    The Associated Press23 hours ago
    St. Johns County sued over panhandling restrictions
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz28 days ago
    Cruise Passengers Mystified as Hundreds of Birds Fall Onto Cruise Ship Dead
    J. Souza11 days ago
    Trump boosts a hard-right Christian worldview that paints the election as ‘spiritual warfare’
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Montana on Election Day
    The Associated Press8 hours ago
    Math Puzzle for September 27, 2024
    Alameda Post25 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today20 hours ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz16 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard7 days ago
    NUMBER OF THE WEEK | Milton’s local impacts
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker9 days ago
    In the wake of Apalachee shooting, hundreds of students walk out of Herschel V. Jenkins High School
    The Current GA27 days ago
    Meet The Playful & Gentle Young Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy