Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Associated Press

    French league condemns homophobic chants made by PSG fans about Marseille and Rabiot

    By JEROME PUGMIRE,

    2 days ago

    PARIS (AP) — The French soccer league has condemned homophobic chants made by some Paris Saint-Germain fans during the home game against Strasbourg on Saturday.

    PSG is playing its bitter rival next Sunday in Marseille and the offensive slurs were made about the club and its midfielder Adrien Rabiot. He is a former PSG player who made more than 200 appearances for the club from 2012-19, and his move to Marseille is seen as a betrayal.

    “These new discriminatory chants made by Paris Saint-Germain supporters are unacceptable when, at the same time, the whole of professional soccer has been working to ban homophobic behavior and chants from stadiums,” the league, known as LFP, said in a statement.

    While the chanting was happening, the stadium announcer at Parc des Princes twice asked for the chants to stop and was jeered.

    The LFP said its disciplinary committee would look into evidence.

    Last season, some PSG players received a one-match suspended sentence by the league’s disciplinary committee for offensive chants aimed at Marseille after a home league match.

    Ousmane Dembélé, Achraf Hakimi, Randal Kolo Muani and Layvin Kurzawa were filmed using insults while celebrating at the end of a 4-0 win against Marseille. The four players issued apologies.

    That match was also marred by homophobic chanting by sections of PSG fans targeting Marseille players. As a result, the league ordered the closure of the Auteuil stand behind one of the goals for two matches, including one that was suspended.

    French champion PSG hosts PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League on Tuesday.

    PSG fans are banned from attending next Sunday’s game in Marseille at Stade Velodrome for security reasons, with a history of clashes between rival fans.

    ___

    AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Brandon McManus' field goal on the final play gives Packers a 24-22 victory over Texans
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Writer Olivia Nuzzi, New York magazine part ways after relationship with political source revealed
    The Associated Press13 hours ago
    Middle East latest: Israel apologizes for strike that killed 3 Lebanese soldiers
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Tests confirm a season-ending knee injury for 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk
    The Associated Press12 hours ago
    Guilty plea suddenly called off in major Detroit nonprofit theft
    The Associated Press15 hours ago
    Israel's wars are expensive. Paying the bill could force tough choices
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Middle East latest: Hezbollah fires rockets into central Israel
    The Associated Press5 hours ago
    Utah elevates Mike Bajakian to interim offensive coordinator
    The Associated Press16 hours ago
    Catholic priest and Indigenous activist Pérez killed by 2 gunmen in southern Mexico
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Norris on pole for US Grand Prix after Verstappen wins sprint race as they restart F1 title fight
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Gunmen kill 7 people working on a strategic tunnel project in Indian-controlled Kashmir
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    The first migrants sent to Albania for processing return to Italy
    The Associated Press3 days ago
    Moldova narrowly votes to secure path toward EU membership after accusing Russia of interference
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    In Israeli footage of the last minutes of Hamas leader’s life, some see a symbol of defiance
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Emma Thompson left shocked after her bag checked by security while shopping at posh London store
    The US Sun2 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza29 days ago
    Trump boosts a hard-right Christian worldview that paints the election as ‘spiritual warfare’
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Turkey and Germany leaders meet in Istanbul and find many avenues of agreement. But not on Israel
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    US missile deployment to Philippines ‘incredibly important’ for combat readiness, US general says
    The Associated Press22 hours ago
    North Korea says it discovered the remains of a South Korean drone in Pyongyang
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Russia investigates the claimed shoot-down of a cargo jet in Sudan's Darfur region
    The Associated Press17 hours ago
    Hundreds gather in central London to mourn death of singer Liam Payne
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    WNBA players union decides to opt out of current collective bargaining agreement
    The Associated Press15 hours ago
    Leclerc wins US Grand Prix and late penalty gives Verstappen 3rd place over Norris in title chase
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Deegan stands by comment on ‘concentration camps,’ but regrets causing pain
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    'Thunderball's' Famed 'Bond Girl' Luciana Paluzzi Said Sean Connery Was 'A giving actor'
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy