    • The Associated Press

    Moldovans cast ballots in two key votes

    2 days ago

    President Maia Sandu is favourite to secure another term in office in a presidential race with a total of 11 candidates. If Sandu fails to win an outright majority, a run-off will be held on November 3 which could pit her against Alexandr Stoianoglo, a Russia-friendly former prosecutor-general who is polling at around 10%. (AP Video by Nicolae Dumitrache)

