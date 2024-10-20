West Indies wins toss and bats first in the ODI series opener vs. Sri Lanka

PALLEKELE, Sri Lanka (AP) — West Indies captain Shai Hope won the toss and elected to bat first in the opening game of the three-match one-day international series on Sunday.

Sri Lanka enters the contest having won the Twenty20 series 2-1 but has lost in-form opening batsman Pathum Nissanka due to an injury.

___

Lineups:

Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (captain), Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Avishka Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Asitha Fernando

West Indies: Shai Hope (captain), Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Alzarri Joseph

___

