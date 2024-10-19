Open in App
    • The Associated Press

    France vows support for Ukraine's plan to end Russian invasion

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b6TbG_0wDR5Zv800

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — France’s foreign minister pledged his support for Ukraine’s plan for ending the war with Russia, telling reporters in Kyiv on Saturday that he would work with Ukrainian officials to secure other nations’ backing for the proposal.

    Unveiled by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier this week, Kyiv’s “victory plan” hopes to compel Russia to end its invasion of Ukraine through negotiations.

    The proposal is being considered by Ukraine’s Western partners, whose help is vital for Kyiv to resist its bigger neighbor. A key element would be a formal invitation into NATO, which Western backers have been reluctant to consider until after the war ends.

    “A Russian victory would be a consecration for the law of the strongest and would push the international order toward chaos,” French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said at a joint news conference with Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha. “That is why our exchanges should allow us to make progress on President Zelenskyy’s victory plan and rally the greatest number possible of countries around it.”

    Since Russia launched a full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, France has been one of Ukraine’s staunchest military, diplomatic and economic supporters in Europe, and is training and equipping what will become a full new brigade of Ukrainian soldiers for front-line deployment.

    Zelenskyy said Saturday that he expects that the brigade would be in Ukraine by the end of November.

    “Brigade training is going ahead of schedule,” he said.

    French President Emmanuel Macron has also previously pushed for a policy shift from Ukraine’s Western allies that could change the complexion of the war — allowing Kyiv to strike military bases inside Russia with sophisticated long-range weapons provided by Western partners, which include missiles from France.

    Barrot also announced that France would deliver the first batch of Mirage 2000 combat jets to Ukraine in the first three months of 2025, with Ukrainian pilots and mechanics also trained to fly and maintain them.

    “By resisting against the invader with exceptional courage, you are not only fighting for Ukraine’s territorial integrity, but you are also holding a front line that separates Europe from Vladimir Putin’s Russia, that separates freedom from oppression,” the French minister said in Kyiv.

    Russia and Ukraine exchange POWs

    Barrot’s visit coincided with a prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine late Friday that included 190 prisoners of war traded by the two sides under a deal negotiated by the United Arab Emirates.

    Among the 95 Ukrainians were 34 Azov fighters who defended Mariupol and the Azovstal steelworks, the fortress-like plant in the now-occupied city of Mariupol where their last-ditch stand became a symbol of resistance against Moscow’s invasion.

    “Ninety-five of our people are home again. These are the warriors who defended Mariupol and ‘Azovstal,’ as well as the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, and Kherson regions,” Zelenskyy posted on X.

    The head of the Azov Brigade, Denys Prokopenko, said on Facebook that 34 Azov fighters had been returned, but that another 900 remained in Russian captivity.

    A well-known Ukrainian human rights activist and service member, Maksym Butkevych, was also among the 95 exchanged. His release was announced by the ZMINA Human Rights Center, the organization that he co-founded.

    The swap follows the repatriation of 501 dead soldiers to Ukraine on Friday in what appeared to be the biggest repatriation of war dead since the full-scale invasion began.

    Most of the soldiers were killed in action in the eastern Donetsk region of Ukraine, mostly around the city of Avdiivka, which Russian forces captured in February after a long and grueling battle, Ukraine’s Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War said in a statement.

    Russia also received the bodies of 89 of its soldiers, Russian lawmaker Shamsayil Saraliyev told reporters.

    Elsewhere, the Russian Defense said that it shot down 16 Ukrainian drones over Russia’s Bryansk, Rostov, and Belgorod regions in early Saturday.

    Local social media channels shared images that appeared to show a blaze at a microelectronics factory in the Bryansk region. Russian authorities didn’t confirm the strike.

    More than 100 Russian drones and missiles were also launched over Ukraine overnight, with 98 drones and six guided air missiles sighted over the country, the Ukrainian air force said. It said that it had shot down 42 of the drones and 46 more had disappeared from radar. Four missiles were also shot down, officials said. They didn’t specify the fate of the remaining drones or missiles.

    ___

    John Leicester in Le Pecq, France, and Katie Marie Davies in Manchester, England, contributed to this report. Dmytro Zhyhinas provided translation. ___

    Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Gavin Steed
    2d ago
    Give Ukrainian people the right to strike inside Russia
    Lost and Found
    2d ago
    Must be a mass surrender if France and macaroni back it
    View all comments
