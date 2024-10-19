Open in App
    • The Associated Press

    Lawyer for Mozambique’s leading opposition politician is fatally shot following disputed election

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2anGRW_0wDQCve300

    MAPUTO, Mozambique (AP) — Gunmen chased down the lawyer for Mozambique’s leading opposition politician and a senior opposition official and fatally shot them in their car late at night on a main avenue in the capital, their party said Saturday.

    The killings came with tensions already high in the southern African country as it waits for the results of an election that has drawn more allegations of vote rigging and clamping down on dissent against the long-ruling governing party.

    Elvino Dias, a lawyer and advisor to opposition presidential candidate Venancio Mondlane, was killed late Friday night by gunmen in two vehicles who riddled his car with bullets in the city of Maputo, the PODEMOS opposition party said.

    Paulo Guambe, a senior member and the spokesperson for PODEMOS, also was in the car with Dias and died in the shooting, the party said in a statement.

    The killings are “further clear evidence of the lack of justice that we are all subjected to,” PODEMOS said.

    PODEMOS is a relatively new opposition party that challenged the 49-year rule of the Front for the Liberation of Mozambique (Frelimo) party in the Oct. 9 election. Although Mondlane ran for president as an independent, he was supported by PODEMOS. Mondlane, PODEMOS and other opposition parties have accused Frelimo of electoral fraud and rigging the election.

    Frelimo candidate Daniel Chapo holds a clear lead in the presidential race, according to preliminary results. The final election results are due to be announced next week. Chapo is expected to be announced as the winner to succeed President Filipe Nyusi, who has served a maximum of two terms.

    Dias was involved in preparations to challenge the results of the election in the Constitutional Council, Mozambique’s supreme electoral court.

    Adriano Nuvunga, the director of Mozambican human rights NGO, the Centre for Democracy and Development, wrote on social media that the killing of Dias was a “political assassination” amid rising tensions.

    Authorities did not immediately comment on the killings.

    Frelimo, which has been in power in Mozambique since independence from Portugal in 1975, has often been accused of rigging elections, which it has consistently denied. Mondlane and PODEMOS had also called for a nationwide strike on Monday in protest against the results.

    The shooting happened just before midnight on Avenue Joaquim Chissano near the Russian Embassy, according to a local resident, who said he heard the gunshots. The resident, who asked not to be identified, said he was close enough to smell the gunpowder in the air after the shooting. He said he heard a steady sequence of around five shots followed a few seconds later by another round of five shots.

    Videos published on social media showed a BMW SUV in the middle of the road with numerous bullet holes in the bodywork. People were gathered around the car soon after the shooting, and some of the videos showed what appeared to be the bodies of two men, one with blood on his chest, in the front seats. The other body was slumped over.

    The Mozambican Bar Association also condemned the “barbaric murder” of Dias, who had been a member. In a statement, the organization said the killing was “an attack on the legal profession, its independence, the rule of law and democracy,” and called for a protest march to be held in all provinces.

    Rights groups accused Mozambican authorities of clamping down on dissent in the run-up to the election and have also previously accused the security forces of using deadly force to break up peaceful protests. Police broke up a post-election march by Mondlane supporters in the central city of Nampula earlier this week, while there was a large police presence on the streets of Maputo.

    Frelimo established a one-party state following independence nearly 50 years ago and then fought a bloody, 15-year civil war against the rebel group Renamo.

    Renamo became the main opposition party following the country’s first democratic elections in 1994.

    Mondlane was previously a member of the Renamo party before leaving to run for president as an independent and becoming the leading opposition candidate.

