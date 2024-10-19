Open in App
    Japan's governing party headquarters is attacked with firebombs and suspect is arrested

    2 days ago

    TOKYO (AP) — A man threw several firebombs into the headquarters of Japan’s governing party in Tokyo on Saturday, then crashed his car into the fencing of the prime minister’s residence, police said. There were no reports of injuries.

    The man, identified by police as Atsunobu Usuda, 49, was arrested on the spot on charges of obstructing the performance of official duties, although additional charges can be added later.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fyz29_0wDMdPPo00
    Officials work near a vehicle, center, which was stuck against a barricade near the prime minister’s office in Tokyo Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. (Kyodo News via AP)

    Although the motive for the attack was not immediately clear, Japanese media reports said social media posts believed to be Usuda’s showed him complaining about the sums of money required to run for office under Japanese law, implying Usuda had political ambitions.

    The media reports also quoted unidentified sources as saying Usuda had taken part in protests against nuclear plants. Usuda wasn’t immediately available for comment.

    The governing Liberal Democratic Party is increasingly unpopular with the public because of a ballooning money scandal involving dubious funding and suspected tax evasion. The party declined to comment on Saturday’s attack, referring all inquiries to the police.

    Voting for the lower house of parliament is set for Oct. 27. Some tarnished politicians lost the official backing of the governing party, but are running as independents.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05b3Cn_0wDMdPPo00
    Police officers gather near the headquarters of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party with a poster of Japan’s Prime Minister and the party’s head Shigeru Ishiba on display after a man threw firebombs into the headquarters in Tokyo Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. (Kyodo News via AP)

    The party recently chose a new leader, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, hoping to present a new image. But polls show its popularity plummeting, although it’s still unclear whether they will lose their majority grip on the lower house in the upcoming election given the splintered opposition.

    Some candidates have been heckled, which is relatively rare in Japanese culture.

    The Liberal Democrats have governed Japan almost continuously over recent decades. They are credited with leading Japan as it became an economic powerhouse from the devastation of World War II.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CooJC_0wDMdPPo00
    Police vehicles park near the headquarters of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party in Tokyo after a man threw firebombs into the headquarters Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. (Kyodo News via AP)
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dcs4y_0wDMdPPo00
    Officials work near a vehicle which was stuck against a security fence near the prime minister's office in Tokyo Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. (Kyodo News via AP)

    Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated in 2022, while making a speech for a governing party candidate during a parliamentary election. The killer used a handmade firearm, saying he resented Abe because his mother gave all the family money to the Unification Church, and he saw Abe as affiliated with that church. Such ties are still ongoing with some governing party politicians.

    ___

    Yuri Kageyama is on X: https://x.com/yurikageyama

