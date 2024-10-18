Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Associated Press

    Liam Payne’s 1D bandmates, Cheryl, Simon Cowell and more mourn singer

    2 days ago

    LONDON (AP) — Friends, collaborators and fellow musicians have expressed shock and sadness over the death of former One Direction singer Liam Payne, who died in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Wednesday at age 31.

    A look at some of the reactions:

    __

    “We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly. The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever.” — the surviving members of One Direction, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles and Zayn Malik, in a statement.

    “We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul. We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time.” — Payne’s family, in a statement.

    “Liam was not only a pop star and a celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend and a father to our 7 year old son. A son that now has to face the reality of never seeing his father again. What is troubling my spirit the most is that one day Bear will have access to the abhorrent reports and media exploitation we have seen in the past two days. It is breaking my heart further that I cannot protect him from that in his future.” — Cheryl, the Girls Aloud singer and mother of Payne’s son Bear Grey Payne, on Instagram.

    “Liam had an energy for life and a passion for work that was infectious. He was the brightest in every room and always made everyone feel happy and secure. ... We got to live out our wildest dreams together and I will cherish every moment we had forever.” — Horan, on Instagram.

    “Liam lived wide open, with his heart on his sleeve, he had an energy for life that was infectious. He was warm, supportive, and incredibly loving. The years we spent together will forever remain among the most cherished years of my life. I will miss him always, my lovely friend.” — Styles, on Instagram.

    “A message to you Liam if you’re listening, I feel beyond lucky to have had you in my life but I’m really struggling with the idea of saying goodbye. I’m so grateful that we got even closer since the band, speaking on the phone for hours, reminiscing about all the thousands of amazing memories we had together is a luxury I thought I’d have with you for life. I would have loved to share the stage with you again but it wasn’t to be.” — Tomlinson, on Instagram.

    “I lost a brother when you left us and can’t explain to you what I’d give to just give you a hug one last time and say goodbye to you properly and tell you that I loved and respected you dearly. I will cherish all the memories I have with you in my heart forever.” — Malik, on Instagram.

    “I have been at a complete loss. Nothing about the past few days have felt real. ... Liam, my angel. You are everything. I want you to know I loved you unconditionally and completely. I will continue to love you for the rest of my life.” — Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy, on Instagram.

    “This is so difficult to put in words right now. I went outside today, and I thought about so many times we had together. I wanted to let you know what I would always say to the thousands of people who would always ask me. What is Liam like? And I would tell them you were kind, funny, sweet, thoughtful, talented, humble, focused. And how much you loved music. And how much love you genuinely had for the fans.” — Simon Cowell, mentor to One Direction and “X Factor” judge who helped form the band, on Instagram.

    “Talking about Liam in the past tense is utterly heartbreaking. He was such a loving and kind soul. I will treasure the moments I got to spend with him.” — James Corden, on Instagram.

    “I’m devastated. He had the kindest soul, I will never forget. I loved working with him so much – he was just such a joy to be around on and off stage.” — singer Rita Ora on X.

    “Just a boy.” — Anne Twist, mother of Styles, posted on Instagram with a broken-heart emoji.

    “We are heartbroken by the sad passing of Liam Payne,” — “X Factor” official account, on X.

    “I am shocked and saddened to hear of the death of Liam Payne. It was a pleasure to work with him on our X Factor performance. God bless Liam, thinking of all his loved ones. He will be dearly missed.” — Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones, on X.

    “I am in shock right now. Liam was always so kind to me. He was one of the first major artists I got to work with. I can not believe he is gone.” — singer Charlie Puth, who wrote a song for Payne’s solo debut album, on Instagram.

    “So upsetting to hear the news of @LiamPayne passing Sending love and condolences to his family & loved ones. RIP my friend.” — Paris Hilton, on X.

    “We greatly appreciate the compassion and kindness he always showed to people facing hunger and hardship. His death is a very tragic loss, and our thoughts are with his loved ones.” — Emma Revie, chief executive of the U.K. food bank charity Trussell Trust, in a statement.

    “R.I.P. Liam Payne wow I can’t believe it prayers up for the family.” — rapper Juicy J, who had Payne sing on the 2016 track “You,” on X.

    “RIP Liam… I can’t believe this is real… absolutely heartbreaking.” — producer and DJ Zedd, who collaborated with Payne on the 2017 song “Get Low,” on X.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Liam Payne's father arrives in Buenos Aires days after the pop star's fatal hotel plunge
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Hundreds gather in central London to mourn death of singer Liam Payne
    The Associated Press6 hours ago
    Redd Foxx Died Broke & From A Heart Attack on 'Royal Family' TV Stage: A Look Back 33 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson16 days ago
    In Memory of Actor Lorne Greene ('Bonanza'/'Battlestar Galactica'): 37 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza26 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    This Little 10-Pound Shih Tzu Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz10 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber12 days ago
    F1 season resumes in Austin with McLaren's Lando Norris in hot pursuit of Red Bull's Max Verstappen
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Trump couldn’t pronounce ‘Assyrians.’ The community is happy to be in the spotlight
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Royal Caribbean Just Added Another Item to Its "Ban List"
    J. Souza20 days ago
    The Tragic Final Days of 'Petticoat Junction' Star Bea Benaderet (Betty Rubble on 'The Flintstones')
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    What's a 'Jezebel spirit'? Some Christians use the term to paint Kamala Harris with a demonic brush
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    'My Three Sons' Former Child Star Stanley Livingston Dog-Bonded with Doris Day During 'Daisies'
    Herbie J Pilato8 hours ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post22 days ago
    October comets visit Earth from spooky Oort Cloud
    The Current GA7 hours ago
    King Lear Is All of Us as We Age
    Alameda Post2 days ago
    A failed mic leaves Donald Trump pacing the stage in silence for nearly 20 minutes
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Martha Stewart's Affair, Look Inside a Massive NJ Castle & More
    Bryce Gruber9 days ago
    Italian autoworkers go on strike, as troubled Stellantis faces pressure over production plans
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    Harris urges Black churchgoers in Georgia to head out to vote and gets an assist from Stevie Wonder
    The Associated Press11 hours ago
    Trump boosts a hard-right Christian worldview that paints the election as ‘spiritual warfare’
    The Associated Press8 hours ago
    Carnival Games, Face Painting & More: Halloween Celebration in Hanover Promises "Fang-Tastic" Time
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune2 days ago
    Meet The Playful & Gentle Young Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney7 hours ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney17 days ago
    Priscilla Presley To Share Stories and Memories At The Show At Agua Caliente Resort In December.
    Palm Springs Tribune7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy