Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Associated Press

    Former Netherlands midfielder Kevin Strootman retires from soccer

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GN7qK_0wC0SZsL00
    FILE -Netherlands’ Kevin Strootman passes the ball during the World Cup Group A qualifying soccer match in De Kuip stadium Rotterdam, Netherlands, Oct. 7, 2016. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)

    AMSTERDAM (AP) — Former Netherlands midfielder Kevin Strootman announced his retirement from soccer on Friday.

    The 34-year-old Strootman played 46 matches for the Netherlands, scoring three goals. He was without a club after his contract with Italian side Genoa expired.

    He announced his retirement with a brief post on social media.

    “Careers come to an end. Thank you, football,” he wrote.

    Strootman played for several Dutch clubs, including PSV Eindhoven, before he moved abroad to join AS Roma, where he stayed from 2013-18. He also had stints at Marseille and Cagliari.

    Strootman missed the 2014 World Cup in Brazil because of a serious knee injury after playing a major role in qualifying.

    ___

    AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Brandon McManus' field goal on the final play gives Packers a 24-22 victory over Texans
    The Associated Press4 hours ago
    Browns QB Watson suffers likely season-ending Achilles injury. Teammates upset some fans cheered
    The Associated Press5 hours ago
    In Memory of Actor Lorne Greene ('Bonanza'/'Battlestar Galactica'): 37 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf departs win at Atlanta with knee injury
    The Associated Press2 hours ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post4 days ago
    The River: Great Flood of 1937, recounted aboard BB Riverboat Belle of Cincinnati in 2018
    Northern Kentucky Tribune18 hours ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber12 days ago
    Mexican cartel leader 'El Mayo' Zambada makes court appearance in his US drug trafficking case
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    F1 season resumes in Austin with McLaren's Lando Norris in hot pursuit of Red Bull's Max Verstappen
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Trump couldn’t pronounce ‘Assyrians.’ The community is happy to be in the spotlight
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Royal Caribbean Just Added Another Item to Its "Ban List"
    J. Souza20 days ago
    The Tragic Final Days of 'Petticoat Junction' Star Bea Benaderet (Betty Rubble on 'The Flintstones')
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    Russia returns 500 dead soldiers to Ukraine as world leaders mull next steps
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Martha Stewart's Affair, Look Inside a Massive NJ Castle & More
    Bryce Gruber9 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz7 days ago
    Catholic priest and Indigenous activist Pérez killed by 2 gunmen in southern Mexico
    The Associated Press5 hours ago
    The US is investigating an unauthorized release of classified documents on Israel's attack plans
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Biden urges Western allies to keep aiding Ukraine during meeting with Europe leaders before election
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Trump works the fry station and holds a drive-thru news conference at a Pennsylvania McDonald's
    The Associated Press7 hours ago
    Trump boosts a hard-right Christian worldview that paints the election as ‘spiritual warfare’
    The Associated Press8 hours ago
    Haitians leave their homes in several neighborhoods to escape more gang violence in the capital
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Denver police settlements: Another $140K this week
    David Heitz23 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker7 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker17 days ago
    Middle East latest: Hezbollah says its war with Israel is entering a new phase
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Canada's foreign minister says India's remaining diplomats are on notice not to harm Canadians
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Japan's governing party headquarters is attacked with firebombs and suspect is arrested
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    The first migrants sent to Albania for processing return to Italy
    The Associated Press1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy